Mosaic Church does week of service projects in South Cobb

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the week of service projects conducted by the Mosaic Church, with help from the South Cobb Lions:

The Mosaic Church in Mableton has been conducting service projects throughout South Cobb this week. Earlier in the week, they along with Lions, volunteers painted the specific areas of Floyd Middle School. Thanks to training from professional painter Gerald and Pastor Jason, we to get the cafeteria looking great.

Pastor Kevin led Wednesday’s Book Bag Stuffing Project where 1,200 book bags full of school supplies will be completed. The event was hosted by HOPE Family Resource Center. City Of Mableton exemplary staff members, Alison and Lilly donated a great deal of school supplies. All of the volunteers had a wonderful time stuffing the book bags so that our students can attend school ready to learn.

On Friday around 10 AM, they will be assisting Family Life Restoration Center with organizing the food pantry and other important tasks to help this remarkable organization serve people in need.

Mosaic Church’s final project of the week is a litter cleanup of Oakdale Road. They have safety vests, grabbers, gloves and orange bags to get the road looking good. They will be meeting Saturday July 12 at their church located at 5550 Oakdale Road in Mableton at 9 AM.

Everyone is invited to help with any of these worthwhile projects.