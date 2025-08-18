Candidate qualifying for Cobb municipal elections kicks off today

By Mark Woolsey

Political hopefuls in six of Cobb’s seven municipalities can qualify to run for city offices today through Wednesday.

Only Smyrna, which will not hold municipal elections again until 2027, is exempt from the candidate scramble.

Hours for qualifying candidates are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a one-hour break for lunch. Qualifying locations vary from city to city.

The Cobb County city with the busiest ballot is Marietta, which will elect a mayor (citywide), seven city council seats, and seven board of education seats, all elected by voters in each ward. Filing fees are as follows: For Mayor, $756, for council $567 and for board of education $328.68. Those seeking office need to trek to Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street, second floor.

-In Mableton, candidates can qualify at the City of Mableton Administrative Building, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway. Suite 20. Voters will select council members from districts 2,4 and 6 on November 4. The filing fee is $600. Council members are picked by district.

-In Austell, voters will pick council members from Wards 1 and 3 and Councilman-At-Large Post 1, Prospective and incumbent officeholders will head to the Treadmill Complex conference room, Suite 121. The complex is at 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road. The councilman at-large is elected, quite plainly at large and the two council members are elected by ward.

-Those wishing to run for office in Kennesaw can visit the Kennesaw City Hall Training Room, 2529 J.O. Stepehenson Avenue to qualify. Voters will cast ballots in the race for city council posts 3,4 and 5. The filing fee is $360. All three districts are elected citywide.

-In Acworth, voters will head the polls to pick the mayor and Alderman Post 4 and Alderman Post 5. The qualifying fee for the mayor’s race is $825, while it will cost those running for the aldermanic positions $540 to jump into the . race. Those wishing to run can come to the Acworth City Hall Board room, 4315 Center St., Acworth. Both the mayor and the two aldermanic seats are elected at large.

The city of Powder Springs will also be in the election business on November 4, as voters elect city council members for Wards 1, 2 and 3. Prospective council members will have to pay a qualifying fee of $450. All three of those positions are elected by Ward. Candidates can go to the Ford Hall Reception Center at 4818 Atlanta Street to qualify.

Candidates also will have to meet various requirements of municipal codes and state law in order to qualify. Those can vary from one municipality to another and generally minimum age to run, residency requirements and whether those who wish to run can do so in the face of prior brushes with the law and court system.

Those with questions can visit individual city websites or that of the Cobb Elections and Voter Registration office.



In related election news, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Monday at 3 p.m. to consider an advanced in-person voting schedule for the November election.