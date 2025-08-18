Georgia gas price average nudges up a cent; EV charging rates steady

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose a modest one cent over the past seven days, reaching an average cost of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rate averages remained steady, at $0.36 per kilowatt-hour nationally, and $0.38 in Georgia.

“We’re only seeing a slight uptick in Georgia’s gas prices right now,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “With crude oil prices holding steady and summer travel tapering off, increases at the pump remain minimal as we head into the final days of the season.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.915, about the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Prices at the Pump Stay Put for Another Week No news is good news for drivers as gas prices remained stable this past week, with the national average sitting at $3.13, which may fluctuate overnight. The summer of lower pump prices continues, as the busy driving season nears its end. As we enter peak hurricane season, storms affecting gas production and distribution are something to keep an eye on. But right now, with crude oil prices remaining steady, there’s no indication gas prices will make any drastic moves. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.04 million barrels a day last week to 9 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 227.1 million barrels to 226.3 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”