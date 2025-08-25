Georgia gas prices run counter to national trend with two-cent average drop

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dropped a modest two cents over the past seven days, reaching an average cost of $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded. This runs contrary to the national trend, which resulted in an also modest two-cent price increase.

EV charging rate averages remained steady, at $0.36 per kilowatt-hour nationally, and $0.38 in Georgia.

“Gas prices across the nation nudged upward this week but remain in the same tight range we’ve seen for months,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgia has stayed relatively stable. However, with the U.S. in the peak of hurricane season, any disruption along the Gulf Coast could quickly shift the balance. For now, we remain hopeful that drivers in Georgia will see some relief at the pump as Labor Day approaches.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.891, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

U.S. Drivers See 2-Cent Bump at the Pumps

Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by 2 cents, reaching $3.15, and may fluctuate overnight. As summer draws to a close, some are speculating whether the national average for gas prices could dip below $3 per gallon. While it’s an intriguing possibility, the oil market remains highly volatile, making any firm prediction difficult. However, suppose crude oil prices stay low and there are no major geopolitical disruptions or tropical storms impacting the Gulf Coast. In that case, drivers may continue to benefit from lower prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9 million barrels a day last week to 8.84 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 226.3 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”