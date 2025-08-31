How much do you know about the cities in Cobb County?

Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter, and it’s been pretty successful at engaging readers.
Here on the main website, it will be a weekly quiz. Normally, it will post on Fridays, but the weather coverage during the recent snowstorm has bumped it to Sunday this week.
The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.
There are links below the quiz to articles and web pages that explain the answers.
Have fun!
How much do you know about Cobb County's cities?
