Stratton Library to close Sep. 15 for renovations

The Cobb County Public Library distributed the following announcement:

The Joanne P. Stratton Library will be closed beginning September 15 for a renovation project that is expected to last into early 2026, Cobb County library officials announced Friday.

The library will have a makeover to improve its interior space. The project will include the addition of two study rooms that will accommodate one to two people, upgrades to the community meeting room and staff work area, and updated furniture, carpet and paint, officials said.

The Stratton facility has served residents from nearby neighborhoods, townhomes and apartments for more than 50 years. The library is located at 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, 30064, near County Services Parkway and three miles southwest of the Marietta Square. The facility, which is named for Cobb Library’s first director, opened in 1974.

The $500,000 Stratton project funding is from the county’s 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

Stratton Library patrons that place holds for library items to checkout will be able to retrieve materials at the Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in downtown Marietta. Sibley Library, at 1539 South Cobb Drive, is another convenient branch to visit for public computers, materials and programs. The Stratton Library book drop will be closed during the renovation.

“Stratton Library has long had a meaningful impact for promoting early literacy, workforce development, education and positive connections for the community,” said Terri Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services. “This project will enhance the Stratton space significantly and improve access to library resources.”

Stratton Library staff will be re-assigned to other Cobb libraries throughout the renovation project.

For updates on the Stratton Library project and information on Cobb library programs and services, visit cobbcounty.gov/library.