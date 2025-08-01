Universal Technical Institute plans campus in Smyrna

According to a press release from the Cobb Chamber, Universal Technical Institute (UTI), which provides workforce education for the skilled trades, energy, electrical, and transportation industries, is planning to open a new campus in Smyrna in 2026, pending regulatory approval.

According to the press release:

Pending regulatory approval, this 150,000-square-foot facility is expected to create over 100 jobs when fully staffed and support hundreds of students annually through specialized training in automotive and diesel technology, welding, HVACR, aviation, and electrical fields.

“We welcome Universal Technical Institute to Smyrna and look forward to their new Smyrna campus opening in 2026,” said Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton, quoted in the press release. “We are honored that they have selected Smyrna as their Metro-Atlanta home as one of two new campuses planned in 2026, and we are confident that Smyrna will be a rewarding business partner for their leading workforce solutions and training for hands-on, STEM-centric careers.”

“Training in the skilled trades lays the groundwork for strong communities, resilient economies, and meaningful work,” said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz in the press release. “As industries depend on hands-on expertise to thrive, supporting this skilled collar education means shaping tomorrow’s workforce. We’re proud to bring our know-how and industry connections to help power Atlanta’s growth.”

“We are proud to welcome Universal Technical Institute to Smyrna,” said Dana Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of the Cobb Chamber and Executive Director of SelectCobb. “This campus will provide incredible education opportunities to the students in our community and UTI will help provide a talented pool of candidates for companies in our region. This workforce pipeline will support companies looking to expand and those considering a move to Cobb County and metro Atlanta.”

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

The press release describes Universal Technical Institute as follows: