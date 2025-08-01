Victims rights group to honor Cobb law enforcement at National Night Out

Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU) distributed the following press release about its event honoring three Cobb County law enforcement officers at the National Night Out on August 5 in Jim Miller Park:

Victims’ rights advocate and local mother Zanetia Henry, founder of Operation Recovery and regional lead of Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU), will honor Officer Miaja Mitchell, Deputy Ryan Garcia, and Detective Ben King from the Cobb County Police Department on Tuesday, August 5, at 6:00 pm ET at the local National Night Out 2025 Event.

The award honors law enforcement officials who have shown exceptional care, dedication, and service to the community, especially to families impacted by violence.

National Night Out is held each year on the first Tuesday in August, as a community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie making neighborhoods safer.

WHAT: National Night Out

WHEN: Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Rd SW, Marietta GA 30008.

WHO:

Zanetia Henry,, founder of Operation Recovery and regional lead of Voices of Black Mothers United (VBMU) United (VBMU)

Officer Miaja Mitchell, Cobb County Police Department – Community Affairs

Deputy Ryan Garcia, Cobb County Police Department

Detective Ben King, Cobb County Police Department

An initiative of the Woodson Center, VBMU is a national group of mothers who have lost children to violence and are working to heal and strengthen their communities in memory of their fallen children.