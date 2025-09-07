Agenda for Mableton City Council Meeting, Wednesday September 10

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

City of Mableton, Georgia

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: September 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM

City Council

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings City of Mableton Interim 2045 Comprehensive Plan Transmittal Hearing – Deputy Community Development Director Tina Garver Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Resolution – Mableton Reads Appointments Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, no more than 30 minutes total.



Anyone wishing to speak should complete and submit a public comment card to the City Clerk before the meeting begins. Consent Agenda Ratification of Council member approved elevations – Chase Bank, 4855 Floyd Rd, PIN 17004200240 Approval of August 27, 2025 Work Session Minutes – 5:15 PM Approval of August 27, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Ratification of Council member approved elevations, site plan, and landscaping plan – 7 Brew, 3805 Anderson Farm Rd SW, PIN 19079000020 Ratification of Council member approved elevations, site plan, and landscaping plan – Brookwood Mixed Use, 3753 Austell Rd, PIN 19085500050 Ratification of Council member approved site plan and landscaping plan – Park View Reserve Unfinished Business New Business Second Read – Ordinance Updating Chapter 2, Administration, of the City Code of Ordinances; Establishing a Resignation Process for City Board, Commission, and Authority Appointees and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Ordinance Updating Chapter 13, Nuisances, of the City Code of Ordinances; Creating the City of Mableton Safe and Healthy Housing and Property Ordinance and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby First Read – Ordinance Updating Chapter 1, General Government, of the City Code of Ordinances; Establishing Emergency Procedures for the Protection, Safety, Health, or Well-Being of the Citizens of the City of Mableton and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Resolution Approving and Adopting a Local Emergency Operations Plan for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Other Business/Discussion City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The City Clerk’s office is located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, GA 30126 during regular business hours.