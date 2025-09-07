Agenda for Monday’s Mableton City Council Work Session

The Mableton City Council work session will be held this Monday, September 8, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168..

To keep up with the upcoming agendas for both work sessions and regular meetings, visit the City of Mableton civic clerk calendar. Agendas are often updates, and the civic clerk site also has the supporting materials for the agenda.

To view an interactive map of the city, visit this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: September 8, 2025, at 6:30 PM

Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Work Session Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion Code Enforcement Department Update February 2025 through August 2025 – Director of Code Enforcement Alejandro Ferrel Riverside Properties Update as requested by Mayor and Council – Code Enforcement Director Alejandro Ferrell assisted by Chief Building Official Marcus Robinson Update on Building Division – Chief Building Official Marcus Robinson Mableton Municipal Court Update — 60 Days In Review – Court Administrator Mallory Minor Mableton Municipal Court – Judicial Correction Services, LLC Contract for Probation Services – Court Administrator Mallory Minor Mableton Municipal Court – JusticeOne Contract for Court Case Management Software – Court Administrator Mallory Minor Alternative methods for presenting information regarding requests for rezoning and other entitlement cases – Community Development Director Michael Hughes City Council Newsletter Options – Gregory Woods, Director of Communications Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.