Cobb elections board sets early voting schedule for municipal elections

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Board of Elections has set its early voting schedule for the November municipal elections and the special Public Service Commission general election being held simultaneously.

On a 5-0 vote, board members signed off on an advance voting schedule that kicks in Oct. 14 and ends Oct.31. In addition to weekdays, voters will be able to cast ballots on two Saturdays and one Sunday.

Oct.14-17, Tuesday through Friday, voters will be able to weigh in between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The two following weekday periods, Oct. 20-24 and Oct. 27-31, will also see 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. voting.

October 18 and 25, both Saturdays, balloting will happen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Another day of weekend voting will happen Sunday, Oct. 26. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No voting will take place Saturday, Nov. 1 through Monday, Nov. 3 prior to the Nov. 4 election.

Seven locations will be open for early voting.

*Roberts School Community and Education Center, 4681 School St., Acworth

*Collar Park Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd., Austell

*Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

*South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton

*The main Cobb Elections Office, 995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta

*Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs

*East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road.

Election officials added the East Cobb location after concern was expressed in regard to a lack of coverage east of I-75, even though that area is not part of any municipal votes, only the PSC contest.

Dropboxes will be stationed at all of the municipal early polling locations, but not at the East Cobb center.

On election day, voters must go to their assigned polling location. If needed, a runoff will be held in early December.

In a side note, Interim Elections Director Michael D’Itri told the board that the elections office hoped to use data from the current election to support a change to a possible 8 a.m.-6 p.m. voting schedule for off-year elections moving forward.

He said that would be in the interest of maintaining a consistent schedule for those off-year votes.

D’Itri said of the possible revised schedule, “That’s something the office pushes for, but at the time we didn’t have enough data to support that argument, but we hope to use the upcoming election to have that data.”

The board also welcomed two new members: Reginald Turner and Kendall Watkins, both sworn in on Monday.

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board: