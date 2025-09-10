Former state Rep. Judith Hubert Manning dies at 82

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb Countians and state lawmakers are mourning the passing of a former longtime state representative and community activist.

Judith Hubert Manning died “unexpectedly and painlessly” Friday evening Sept. 5, according to her obituary. Manning was 82. She served in the state House of Representatives from 1997 to 2012, representing District 34 in Cobb County as a member of the Republican Party.

“Dayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former State Representative Judy Manning,” said Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns. “Chairlady Manning’s years of dedicated and passionate service to her community undoubtedly created a brighter future not only for her constituents in Cobb County, but for the entire state of Georgia.”

Manning chaired committees for the Department of Natural Resources, Child Services and Appropriations during her time under the Gold Dome.

But her obituary says that was only part of her story.

On her home turf, she was a Stephen Minister at First Presbyterian Church and had long and deep ties with such groups as Cobb Family Resources, the March of Dimes, Girls Inc. and Cobb Republican Women.

One of her signature accomplishments was said to be her 1997 co-founding of the Pink Ribbon Golf Classic benefiting breast cancer research and awareness.

Current District 34 State Representative Devan Seabaugh says he served on many boards with Manning and always appreciated her advice and counsel.

“Yet while her service to this community was commendable, she reminded me her greatest joy in life was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother and having the joy of raising a family and watching them find their purpose and start families of their own,” he said.

She is survived by husband Aymar, her son Hank III and daughter Elizabeth and her wife Angela, three siblings and a number of grandchildren.

Mayes Ward-Dobbins’s funeral home says a visitation will be held on Friday, Sept 12 from 3 – 5 p.m. and from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Historic Marietta Chapel (180 Church Street NE, Marietta). The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the chapel.