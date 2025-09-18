Code Orange air quality alert issued for Thursday afternoon in metro Atlanta

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division relayed a Code Orange air quality alert to the National Weather Service for metro Atlanta, in effect this afternoon, Thursday, September 18.

What is in the alert?

The alert gives the following information:

Air Quality Alert Message Georgia Dept of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division Relayed by National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 218 PM EDT Wed Sep 17 2025 …CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Thursday September 18… The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Thursday September 18. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.

What is a Code Orange condition?

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert signifies unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

Those groups include children, older people, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.

Under a Code Orange alert, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 101 and 150. While the general population may not be affected, the air quality could be dangerous to people in sensitive groups, and individuals who are sensitive to poor air quality should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Sources of pollution contributing to a Code Orange Alert include vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground.

The EPD advises people who might be at risk to reduce outdoor activities and follow local air quality guidelines.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.