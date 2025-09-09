Democratic Georgia legislators send letter objecting to deployment of GA National Guard troops to DC

A group of Democratic Georgia state representatives and senators sent the following individually signed letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, objecting to the use of Georgia National Guard troops for deployment to President Donald Trump’s military occupation of the District of Columbia:

September 8, 2025

The Honorable Brian Kemp

Governor of Georgia

206 Washington Street

Suite 203, State Capitol

Atlanta, GA 30334

Subject: Stop Invasion of D.C. / Recall Illegal Deployment of Georgia’s Troops

Dear Governor Kemp:

As individual members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate who advocate for the rule of law and states’ sovereignty, we are writing to urge corrective action to stop the illegal armed troop deployment to Washington D.C., and to formally request the recall of Georgia’s National Guard. Our demand is in response to your recent decision to send more than 300 Georgia National Guard troops to Washington D.C., operating under civilian law enforcement authority, and your decision to support the possible use of armed military force against fellow American citizens.1

We, the undersigned legislators, are gravely concerned with this decision to send troops to occupy another state or district in our union, and we believe it is setting a dangerous, unsound precedent. Sending armed soldiers to invade American cities under the guise of fighting crime is a blatant abuse of power. Sending Georgia’s National Guard troops to Washington D.C. demonstrates blind loyalty to a leader who is effectively turning America towards autocracy. This plan to use Georgia’s National Guard troops for a military occupation of other American cities, districts, and states is profoundly un-American. We request an immediate end to this armed military action for the following reasons:

The deployment of out-of-state troops to occupy cities does not promote public safety. It’s a blatant abuse of power. Sending Georgia soldiers to other states or federal districts based on the pretext of fighting domestic crime (not backed up in data, instead purely on the political whim of the president), is an unprecedented, unscrupulous power grab that undermines states’ rights, threatening our most fundamental sovereign liberties as states and as an American union. 2

Sending Georgia’s National Guard into Washington is in conflict with the Constitution and it is in flagrant opposition to the correct function and role for states’ National Guard troops. A Governor is not granted the power, nor the authority, to send Georgia’s National Guard troops into another jurisdiction that does not consent. Under the Constitution, states are sovereign entities with respect to one another. Georgia cannot invade another state or district, even at the president’s request.

With looming federal budget cuts, the politically motivated move to spend our state tax dollars to invade other states without their consent is a costly endeavor and puts Georgia at even greater risk of not meeting the needs of our citizens as required in our state Constitution. If these troops are not “federalized” it is the Georgia taxpayers who will bear the burden of these unwarranted expenses. We request an immediate fiscal accounting of the projected expenses, the scope and scale of the mission, and the anticipated timing for their deployment.

We request that you return to your solemn duty and fulfill your sworn obligation to faithfully execute the office of Governor of the State of Georgia to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of Georgia. It is your role as the chief executive office holder in Georgia to faithfully allocate resources to meet the urgent needs of Georgians, for expanded access to healthcare, affordable housing, early learning and childcare, adequately funded public schools, good paying jobs, and economic stability.

We stand firmly behind our Georgia National Guard members, affirming their role as protectors of our state. Guardsmen and Guardswomen are not political tools. Instead, they are husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, neighbors, and community leaders who are valued and needed here at home. We call for the end to the militarization of domestic law enforcement and urge for the immediate recall of our Georgia troops.

Georgia doesn’t need or want an authoritarian governor unilaterally sending our Georgia troops to augment Trump’s political agenda. We demand an immediate recall and reversal of this policy.

Sincerely,

The undersigned members of the Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia Senate:

Representative Lisa Campbell

Representative Park Cannon

Representative Saira Draper

Representative Sam Park

Representative Anne Allen Westbrook

Representative Solomon Adesanya

Representative Eric Bell

Representative Stacey Evans

Representative Arlene Beckles

Representative Doreen Carter

Senator Josh McLaurin

Representative Jasmine Clarke

Representative Ruwa Romman

Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes

Representative Omari Crawford

Representative Karen Bennett

Representative Rhonda Burnough

Representative Rhonda Taylor

Representative Segun Adeyina

Representative Inga Willis

Representative Karen Lupton

Representative Shea Roberts

Representative Lydia Glaize

Representative Terry Cummings

Representative Spencer Frye

Representative Dewey McClain

Representative Marvin Lim

Representative Gabriel Sanchez

Senator Sally Harrell

Senator Kim Jackson

Senator Nan Orrock