Renowned AI expert Kathy Pham speaks at Kennesaw State’s inaugural Presidential Lecture Series event

Photo above: KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig and computer scientist Kathy Pham

[The article by Paul Floeckher, with photo by Matt Yung, first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University launched its Presidential Lecture Series on Monday with computer scientist and entrepreneur Kathy Pham speaking on a subject in which KSU is quickly emerging as a leader – artificial intelligence.

Pham, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Workday and a public policy lecturer in the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, discussed “AI Across Boundaries: The Only Way Forward.” Speaking to a packed theater at the Joe Mack Wilson Student Center on KSU’s Marietta Campus, Pham touched on the past, present, and future of AI.

Pham explained that the AI ecosystem – a combination of industry, academia, government, venture, and advocacy – needs to strengthen their connections amongst each other to advance AI technology, policy, education, and innovation.

“We all have a role in the AI ecosystem,” Pham said. “A lot of conversations are happening now across those sectors about what should engineers build. How should we build it? What kinds of guardrails should we want in place? This takes many different sectors to figure out.”

Pham served as the inaugural speaker in the Presidential Lecture Series, which aims to amplify the voice of thought leaders, address timely and consequential topics that shape society, challenge prevailing viewpoints, and foster civil discourse. Aligned with KSU’s strategic plan, the series enhances the university’s commitment to academic excellence, public impact, and lifelong learning.

“Our goal is to elevate issues of the day and to hear from experts who are pushing the boundaries on technologies, policies, and innovations that impact how we learn, work, and live our lives,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “Kathy Pham was the perfect choice as our inaugural speaker. Her vast expertise and impactful voice offered critical insights as artificial intelligence continues to transform nearly every aspect of our personal and professional lives.”

As part of her talk, Pham sat down with Schwaig for a “fireside chat.” One of the questions Schwaig asked was, what is most misunderstood about AI. Pham responded that people might assume that an AI tool will generate the answer or the information they’re seeking, but that might not be the case. AI data systems are limited by what they’re trained on, she explained.

“One misunderstanding is that, even though this technology is in my lap, does it solve the problem I need it to address?” Pham said. “People are using AI to look up recipes and then using the same system to ask about medical issues they’re having.”

Pham credited KSU for its commitment to addressing the increasing demand for professionals with AI expertise.

“I am inspired by what you’re doing with AI here at Kennesaw State,” she said.

Last year, KSU began a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence degree program, only the second of its kind in Georgia. This fall, Kennesaw State added two AI graduate-level certificate programs – in artificial intelligence and writing technologies, and in AI and cloud technology.

In addition, several Kennesaw State professors are using AI technology in their research endeavors. Among the many meaningful AI-related projects, KSU researchers are developing a device for diabetics to check their blood sugar without having to prick themselves; using a monitoring system to check water quality in real time; creating automations to protect peanut fields and strawberry fields from pests; creating a smartphone-based imaging system to help detect diabetic retinopathy earlier and more affordably; and developing software that could help first responders better handle emergency calls for mental health issues.