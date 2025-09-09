Cobb police seek suspects in Waffle House brawl

By Mark Woolsey

Police are looking for the perpetrators involved in an East Cobb Waffle House brawl early Sunday.

Witnesses told Cobb Police a group of apparently rowdy teenagers were asked to leave the location on Sandy Plains Road several times but refused.

They say the situation escalated when the group began arguing with staff, knocking plates off the counter and jumping over the service area into the kitchen. They say one victim was put into a headlock and struck multiple times in the head, as several patrons tried to intervene in the fracas.

A video of the fight circulating on social media claims the group had attended Sprayberry High School’s homecoming game. But police say the brawl happened early Sunday morning, Sept. 7, while the game was played Friday night. Police say there’s been no connection established between the fight and current or former Sprayberry students.

Police didn’t indicate whether any arrests have been made to this point. They say their investigation remains active and anybody with information should contact the Cobb County Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-499-4184.