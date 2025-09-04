Detainee search at Cobb jail unavailable due to systems maintenance

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced that detainee search is unavailable due to systems maintenance, and that members of the public who need information on a detainee should phone (770) 499-4200.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that the online Detainee Search function is currently unavailable due to system maintenance. At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for when the service will be restored. In the interim, members of the public who need information regarding a detainee may contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at (770) 499-4200. The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with technical teams to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will provide updates to the community as new information becomes available.

