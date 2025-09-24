Former Cobb DA Flynn Broady nominated as Mableton solicitor; Che Karega nomimated Municipal Court judge

PHOTO Above: Flynn Broady speaking at press conference in 2021. Photo by Larry F. Johnson/Cobb County Courier

According to a public information release from the office of Mableton Mayor Michael Owens, he has nominated Che A. Karega II to serve as Municipal Court Judge and former Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. to serve as Municipal Court Solicitor.

The nominations are pending confirmation by the City Council. The votes are expected as this evening’s Mableton City Council meeting.



“These appointments mark a historic milestone for Mableton,” said Mayor Owens. “With the leadership of

Che Karega and Flynn Broady, we are laying a foundation of integrity, professionalism, and trust for our

city’s new court system.”

The public information release describes the qualifications of the two nominees as follows:

Che Karega has practiced law for more than 26 years, with experience in both civil and criminal matters.

He has been a member of the Georgia Bar since 2005 and currently serves as a Part-Time Magistrate

Judge in Cobb County under Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy.

“Che Karega brings more than two decades of legal experience and proven service as a magistrate to this historic role,” Mayor Owens added. “His steady hand and deep commitment to fairness will help us establish a Municipal Court that the people of Mableton can trust from day one.”

Flynn Broady is the former Cobb County District Attorney and a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Army,

including combat service in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He previously served as Assistant Solicitor General

for Cobb County, Veterans Treatment and Accountability Court Coordinator, and Prosecuting Attorney for

the DUI Accountability Court.

“From the battlefield to the courtroom, Flynn Broady has demonstrated courage, leadership, and compassion,” said Mayor Owens. “His experience as District Attorney and his pioneering work in accountability courts make him the ideal choice to serve as Mableton’s first Solicitor.”



“With Judge Karega and Solicitor Broady, we are assembling a team that reflects the very

best of Cobb County’s legal community,” Owens said. “Our residents deserve a Municipal Court that is both fair and effective, and I am confident these two leaders will deliver exactly that.”



