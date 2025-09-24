The Battery Atlanta releases October schedule of events

In a press release, The Battery Atlanta released the following October schedule of events, which we have run verbatim:

NEW The Battery Atlanta’s Fall Market

Sunday, Oct 12; 3-6 p.m.

Families can spend a cozy fall afternoon filled with autumn favorites and Halloween fun. The fall market features seasonal treats, handmade crafts, spooky candles, home décor and more. To find out more, visit thebatteryatl.com.

NEW Throwback Thursdays at The Battery Atlanta – Live Music Series

Thursday, Oct. 16, 23 and Nov. 6, 13; 4-6 p.m.

Start the weekend early with a live music series featuring local bands performing crowd-favorite hits with a modern twist. This early evening event offers fun for all ages and sets the stage for a memorable night out on the Plaza Green. Guests can also take advantage of drink specials at select restaurants and bars, then keep the night going with dinner plans after the music ends. More information is coming to thebatteryatl.com soon.



NEW Truck or Treat at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Oct 31; 3-6 p.m.

The whole family will enjoy a safe and festive evening of Halloween fun where kids can trick-or-treat from a lineup of creatively decorated cars, trucks and iconic, Halloween-themed rides. Little ones can participate in spooky arts and crafts, pose for themed photo ops and more. Costumes are highly encouraged, and trick-or-treaters should bring a treat bag! This FREE event is open to all, and more information can be found at thebatteryatl.com.

Yoga presented by Kaiser Permanente – Extended into October!

Monday, Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27; 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Yoga Series extends into October to help zen-seekers end their Mondays stress-free with an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring a water bottle. Visit thebatteryatl.com to register.

Xfinity Movie Series

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Families are invited to gather under the stars on the Plaza Green during the Xfinity Movie Series for screenings of family-friendly blockbusters on the outdoor screen. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy food and drink deals from The Battery Atlanta’s restaurants during the event. It is completely FREE to attend! For more details on specials, visit thebatteryatl.com.

October Movie Lineup:

“How to Train Your Dragon (2025)”

Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. “Migration”

Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. “Peter Pan (2003)”

Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. “Wicked”

Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. “Megamind”

Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Select Retailer Promotions:

Celebrate Dress Up’s 16th Birthday

Saturday, Oct. 11; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sweet 16 never looked so stylish! Stop by DressUp for surprise gifts, exclusive deals, new arrivals, sweet treats and more. Find more information at thebatteryatl.com.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

Jazz Brunch at C. Ellet’s

Every Saturday & Sunday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy jazzy tunes over mimosas and fan-favorite bites at C.Ellet’s, including Southern Fried Chicken and Pancake Paloozas. Visit this link to book reservations today!

Fight Night Live: UFC 320

Saturday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m.

Experience every jab, hook and knockout like never before. From UFC to boxing and beyond, Live! at the Battery Atlanta is the ultimate fight night destination. With screens covering every angle including a towering 32-footer every moment of the action is front and center. Visit this link for more information.

Mario Kart League at Battle & Brew

Monday, Oct. 6; 8:30-10 p.m.

Gamers are invited to drift, dodge and dominate the track as Mario Kart League Play comes to Battle & Brew. The six-week league features competitive racing, cold beer and bragging rights on the line. Teams of two compete every Monday night in fast-paced, structured match play on the Nintendo Switch. High-speed chaos will be on tap – and yes, even Mario Kart’s infamous blue shell that takes out the leader. More information can be found here.

Neopets Night at Battle & Brew

Sunday, Oct. 19; 5-9 p.m.

Battle & Brew will transform into a real-world corner of Neopia for an evening of nostalgic fun. Attendees can take part in quests, a costume contest, plushie raffles, a scavenger hunt and jelly-themed treats. Everyone will receive a virtual prize, and fans are invited to trade, sell or display their Neopets-themed art and collectibles. Cosplay is encouraged, as a little Neopian flair goes a long way. For more information, visit this link!

Slasher Camp: Halloween Part at Live! At The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 31; 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Adults are in for a night of pure terror during the Live! at Slasher Camp Halloween Party, presented by Blue Moon. Festivities include a costume contest with a cash prize, gruesome looks at different photo ops and themed cocktails to calm. A live DJ will spin sinister beats, and attendees are encouraged to come dressed to kill…if they dare. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, visit the website!



Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring fan-favorite performers throughout the month!

DJO

Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

Amine – Tour de Dance 2025 with Sango

Friday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. Lil Tecca

Saturday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. Bald Brothers: Kevonstage and Tony Baker

Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The Band CAMINO: The Never Always Tour with special guest almost Monday

Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. 2025 STAYC Tour [STAY TUNED] in Atlanta

Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Thundercat – North America 2025 Tour

Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. Mudvayne: L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour

Sunday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Magdalena Bay: Imaginal Mystery Tour

Monday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. In This Moment: Black Mass Tour

Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Jesse McCartney

Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

YES: The Fragile 2025 Tour

Friday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Halsey: Back to Badlands

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Doechii – Live from the Swamp Tour

Monday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

Tye Tribbett

Thursday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on The Battery Atlanta’s website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.