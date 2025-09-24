Kennesaw State student named Newman Civic Fellow

[The following article by Christin Senior with a photo by Darnell Wilburn, first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

With a passion for serving others, Kennesaw State University senior Deja Boney has been named a 2025 Newman Civic Fellow, a national recognition honoring students who demonstrate leadership qualities and a strong commitment to community service.

Boney, who is pursuing a degree in information systems with a minor in information technology, has led impactful service initiatives both on and off campus. As a site leader for the Department of Student Volunteerism and Service (SVS) and a KSU Service Fellow, she has mobilized hundreds of volunteers for community cleanups, assisted with poverty reduction efforts at Circles Cobb, and mentored peers through Black Women Empowered at KSU.

“Being recognized on a national level means a lot because it shows that the work I’ve been doing to serve my campus and local communities is seen and valued beyond my immediate surroundings,” said Boney, who studies in the Michael J. Coles College of Business. “It’s an honor to be acknowledged alongside other leaders across the country, and it inspires me to continue growing, learning, and creating positive change on a bigger scale.”

Boney’s volunteer journey at KSU began through the Student Volunteerism and Service department when she first participated in an OwlsServe Day, an experience that ignited her passion for service. Now entering her third term as a KSU Service Fellow, she continues her work with Circles Cobb, a nonprofit dedicated to building lasting relationships to eliminate poverty. She has served as both a data operations specialist and resource coordinator, helping implement relief programs, providing resources and teaching families about budgeting.

SVS encourages and provides pathways for volunteerism for KSU students, managing programs and signature service events such as OwlsServe Days and the annual KSU Day of Service. Among its most impactful initiatives is the KSU AmeriCorps Service Fellowship, which places students in yearlong community-based internships with nonprofit partners like Circles Cobb.

“Deja has proven her commitment to serving our community repeatedly throughout her time as a student at KSU,” said William Hargrove, director of Student Volunteerism and Service. “From leading the way as a member of the first cohort of the KSU Service Fellowship program, to serving in student organizations, and being a site leader, Deja has been a fervent community servant.”

Beyond Circles Cobb, Boney also serves as Community Service Director for Black Women Empowered, a KSU student organization that provides mentorship, leadership training, and networking opportunities for Black women.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program recognizing students’ potential for public leadership and their commitment to community engagement. An initiative of Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities, the fellowship provides training, networking, and strategies to advance social change.

“What excites me most about the Newman Civic Fellowship is the chance to meet and connect with other fellows who share the same passion for service and leadership as me,” Boney said.

As part of the fellowship, Boney will join her peers at the Annual Convening of Newman Civic Fellows, held October 16–18 in Chicago. The three-day program features intensive skill-building and networking sessions. Fellows also gain access to exclusive opportunities, including grants to support community projects, scholarships, and post-graduate pathways.