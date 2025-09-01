Gasoline prices rise a modest one cent in GA, EV charging rates remain the same

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose a modest one cent, reaching an average cost of $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded. Nationally, prices rose three cents per gallon on average.

EV charging rates remained stable at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour nationally, 38 cents in Georgia.

“Summer gas prices held their ground, but with fall on the way, we anticipate drivers will see a welcome drop at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Still, with hurricane season underway, any Gulf disruptions could cause prices to rise temporarily.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.898, about the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Refinery Floods in the Midwest Drive Gas Prices Higher Nationwide Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by 3 cents, reaching $3.18, and may fluctuate overnight. A recent refinery issue has led to a rise in gas prices ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The largest refinery in the Midwest shut down operations for several days following a severe thunderstorm. As a result, states in the Great Lakes region experienced an increase in gas prices, but they may soon receive some relief now that the refinery is back online. Overall, summer gas prices have remained steady and are expected to trend downward as the fall season approaches. But the incident in Whiting underscores the futility of predicting gas prices. Mother Nature and geopolitical events can suddenly and unexpectedly impact fuel prices. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.84 million barrels a day last week to 9.24 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 223.6 million barrels to 222.3 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10 million barrels per day. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”