Fairways for Airways golf tournament coming up in Acworth

The Aviation History & Technology Center (AHTC) distributed the following announcement about its Fairways for Airways fundraising golf tournament:

The Aviation History & Technology Center (AHTC) is proud to host its annual Fairways for Airways golf tournament on Monday, September 15, 2025, at the acclaimed Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth, Georgia. This exciting community event will raise critical funds to support AHTC’s S.T.E.A.M. educational programs and veteran appreciation initiatives, ensuring that local legacy of aviation and military service continues to inspire future generations.

The tournament will kick off with registration at 8:30 AM, followed by a putting contest at 9:30 AM, and a shotgun start at 10:00 AM. After a morning of spirited play, participants will round out the day for lunch, raffle prizes, and a silent auction.

“This tournament is so much more than a day on the fairways,” said Boone Barnes, retired Air Force officer and tournament committee chair. “It’s a chance for our community to rally together, celebrate the service of our veterans, and open doors of opportunity for local students through hands-on education. Every swing, every putt, every moment out here fuels something bigger—it changes lives.”

Registration and Sponsorship Opportunities

Team Entry: $500 per foursome.

Sponsorship Levels: From Hole Sponsorships ($500) to the Galaxy Level ($5,000), with benefits including player entries, marketing visibility, and recognition opportunities.

Local businesses and individuals may also contribute through raffle prize donations, silent auction items, or gift bag goodies.

Event Details

What: 2025 Fairways for Airways Golf Tournament

When: Monday, September 15, 2025

Where: Cobblestone Golf Course, Acworth, Georgia

Proceeds: Benefit AHTC’s educational and veteran-focused initiatives

Registration & Information