How much do you know about the City of Mableton?

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 7, 2025

Test your knowledge of the City of Mableton!

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published on Saturdays and Sundays. While the daily quizzes in the newsletter have five questions, the Weekend Quiz here will have ten.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1.

A major youth organization has a camp in Mableton off Veterans Memorial Highway. What is that organization?

2.

Who is Mableton’s Finance Director?

3.

What is Mableton’s official tree?

4.

Who is the Mayor of Mableton?

5.

A trail in Mableton was recently opened that is part of a planned 103-mile network of projects. What is the trail?

6.

Who is Mableton’s City Manager?

7.

This Cobb County park in Mableton on Nickajack Creek connects to the Silver Comet Trail and features 19th Century mill ruins

8.

This art center is adjacent to the preserved home of a pioneering family of Mableton

9.

Mableton was briefly incorporated between 1912 and 1916. Why was the incorporation removed?

10.

In its most recent status as a city, what year was the referendum held that incorporated Mableton?


 

