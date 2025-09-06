Lions clubs conduct vision screenings at Nickajack Elementary

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about area Lions Clubs conducting vision screenings at Cobb County elementary schools:

In 2024, Cobb County Lions Clubs worked together to screen approximately

16,000 students in Cobb County Elementary Schools. Many times, if a vision

problem is detected early, the problem can be corrected before it becomes

permanent.



In 2025, the Cobb County Lions are back at work. Nickajack Elementary was

the first Cobb County School System vision screening of the season. Lions

from the East Cobb, Smyrna Jonquil, Atlanta Latino and South Cobb clubs

worked together to screen almost 600 students. The screening was well

organized. We appreciate Rick, Mr. Scott and the rest of the staff who

worked hard to arrange the screenings.



Later in the week, the Lions screened almost 300 students at Eastvalley

Elementary School.