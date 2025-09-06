Lions clubs conduct vision screenings at Nickajack Elementary

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about area Lions Clubs conducting vision screenings at Cobb County elementary schools:
In 2024, Cobb County Lions Clubs worked together to screen approximately
16,000 students in Cobb County Elementary Schools. Many times, if a vision
problem is detected early, the problem can be corrected before it becomes
permanent.
In 2025, the Cobb County Lions are back at work. Nickajack Elementary was
the first Cobb County School System vision screening of the season. Lions
from the East Cobb, Smyrna Jonquil, Atlanta Latino and South Cobb clubs
worked together to screen almost 600 students. The screening was well
organized. We appreciate Rick, Mr. Scott and the rest of the staff who
worked hard to arrange the screenings.
Later in the week, the Lions screened almost 300 students at Eastvalley
Elementary School.
