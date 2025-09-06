GDOT releases upcoming schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate, system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor (CD) lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound

Cascade Road to Bolton Road Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, September 8 Saturday, September 13 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-285 Northbound

Cascade Road to Bolton Road Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, September 8 Saturday, September 13 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-285 Southbound

SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, September 8 Thursday, September 11 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-285 Southbound

US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, September 8 Saturday, September 13 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Westbound

Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, September 8 Saturday, September 13 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Eastbound

Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, right-lane and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane and left-shoulder closure Monday, September 8 Saturday, September 13 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Other Locations

SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, September 8 Saturday, September 13 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Other Locations

SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, September 8 Saturday, September 13 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly

Advisory

Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

For additional project information, visit this project page.