GDOT releases upcoming schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate, system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor (CD) lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.
Lane Closures
|Roadway
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Times
|I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 8
|Saturday, September 13
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 8
|Saturday, September 13
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-285 Southbound
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, September 8
|Thursday, September 11
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|I-285 Southbound
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 8
|Saturday, September 13
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-20 Westbound
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 8
|Saturday, September 13
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-20 Eastbound
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange
|Alternating, single, right-lane and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane and left-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 8
|Saturday, September 13
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Other Locations
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 8
|Saturday, September 13
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Other Locations
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 8
|Saturday, September 13
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Advisory
Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit this project page.
