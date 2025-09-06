GDOT releases upcoming schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 6, 2025

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate, system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor (CD) lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes
I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton Road		Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, September 8Saturday, September 139 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton Road		Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, September 8Saturday, September 1311 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
I-285 Southbound
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange		Pacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, September 8Thursday, September 1110:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
I-285 Southbound
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive		Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, September 8Saturday, September 139 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
I-20 Westbound
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway		Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, September 8Saturday, September 139 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
I-20 Eastbound
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange		Alternating, single, right-lane and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane and left-shoulder closureMonday, September 8Saturday, September 139 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Other Locations
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive		Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, September 8Saturday, September 138 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Other Locations
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive		Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, September 8Saturday, September 138 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly

Advisory

Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

For additional project information, visit this project page.

