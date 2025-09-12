Mableton Mayor Michael Owens delivers inaugural State of the City Address at EpiCenter Tuesday

By Madi Sutter

The theme of Mableton Mayor Michael Owens’s inaugural State of the City Address was honoring how the contributions of the past have laid the foundation for the city’s present and future success.

The event, held Tuesday night, September 10, at the Riverside Epicenter, highlighted the city’s accomplishments in its first two years while outlining the City Council’s plans for the future.

Addressing a crowd of residents and local leaders, Mayor Owens began by acknowledging the city’s founding — which began with a vote on Nov. 8, 2022 — and its official incorporation in May 2023, making it the largest city in Cobb County. Since then, Mableton’s growth has been underscored by several key statistics: of all cities in the state, Mableton ranks as the 13th most diverse, the 3rd best city to retire in, has the 3rd best air quality, and is listed among the top 50 suburbs to live in.

Owens thanked the City Council for their dedicated efforts — Ron Davis, Dami Oladapo, Keisha Jeffcoat, Patricia Auch, T.J. Ferguson, and Debora Herndon — along with city staff and early community and nonprofit partners. He gave special recognition to the Georgia Municipal Association for its guidance during the city’s formation.

Owens emphasized that it was the long-time residents, in partnership with the council and early supporters, who helped lay the groundwork for the city’s progress. He then introduced initiatives guided by the Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan — including the establishment of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which is the first in Cobb County, and the passage of an ordinance allowing accessory dwelling units. These efforts aim to provide modern, flexible housing options, particularly for multi-generational families and young professionals. The fund, Owens noted, not only supports workforce housing and increases access to affordable options but also helps long-term residents remain in their homes.

He also announced the formation of several key bodies — a Commission on Aging, a Housing Commission, a Downtown Development Authority, and a Historic Preservation Commission — all designed to enhance community engagement and support thoughtful, targeted growth.

A central theme of the address was the city’s proactive approach to development and revitalization. Owens highlighted the role of the Mableton Development Authority in driving economic growth and discussed the city’s new Urban Redevelopment Agency, which has already placed 12 acres of neglected property under contract for transformation.

One example of this purpose-driven growth is the revitalization of historic landmark Fire Station Number 1 into Cobb Works. Funded through $4 million in readaptive use funds, the project transformed the site into a workforce development center offering career coaching, GED and literacy support, job placement services, and professional development workshops — already serving over 10,000 job seekers in South Cobb County.

Balancing growth with fiscal responsibility, Owens also discussed the city’s approved $13 million budget for the next fiscal year. Of that, $500,000 will go toward a partnership with Cobb Tourism to launch Mableton’s own visitor and tourism authority, Meet Mableton.

Central to the budget’s passage was a continued commitment to zero local property tax. “It is a commitment we made early on, and it is a commitment we plan to keep as long as we absolutely can,” Owens said. This marks the third consecutive year since incorporation that the city has opted not to levy a municipal property tax, maintaining Mableton’s distinction as the only city in Cobb County without a city-level property tax on residents.

This budgetary strategy — balancing fiscal stability, long-term vision, and a commitment to community — set the tone for Owens’s closing message, which looked beyond current accomplishments to Mableton’s promising future.

“Mableton is not just one of Georgia’s newest cities,” Owens said in conclusion.

“Mableton is one of Georgia’s next great cities.”

He attributed that greatness to the city’s intentional planning and focus on inclusion and innovation.

“The state of our city is strong. The spirit of Mableton is unshakable. And the best days for this city — our city — are still ahead.”

To watch the State of the City in entirety, the recording can be watched below: