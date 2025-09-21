Marietta History Center to Host Tombstone Cleaning Workshop Oct. 25

The Marietta History Center is bringing back its popular tombstone cleaning workshop this fall, offering locals a hands-on opportunity to help preserve the city’s rich historical legacy.

Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marietta City Cemetery, the workshop will guide participants through the proper techniques for cleaning and maintaining historic tombstones. The session will be led by Christa McCay, M.H.P., the center’s collections manager.

Registration is now open and limited to 20 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $15 for members. Members are asked to call or email McCay at cmccay@mariettaga.gov to receive a link for discounted ticket purchases.

The event is contingent on weather, and refunds will only be issued if the Marietta History Center cancels the workshop. The Marietta City Cemetery is located at 420 West Atlanta St., Marietta, GA 30064.

The Marietta History Center’s mission is to ignite curiosity in Marietta’s history by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences. For more information or to register, visit www.MariettaHistory.org or call 770-794-5710.

About the Marietta History Center

The information used to create this Marietta History Center “About” section was obtained from the MHC website. Follow this link to the site for more information about the MHC.

The Marietta History Center (MHC) has been dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich history of Marietta and Cobb County since its opening in 1996. Located in the historic Kennesaw House—a building dating back to 1845 that has served various roles, including a Civil War hospital—the Center offers visitors a deep dive into the region’s past.

MHC aims to ignite curiosity about Marietta’s history by connecting people through compelling stories and engaging experiences. The Center houses the largest collection of artifacts related to Marietta and Cobb County’s history, with exhibits spanning from the area’s Native American heritage to its industrial development and military involvement. Notable exhibits include the General History Gallery, Homelife Gallery, and Military Gallery, each providing unique insights into the community’s evolution.

Education is a cornerstone of MHC’s offerings. Since 2000, the Center has hosted over 75,000 schoolchildren through field trips, accommodating school tours year-round to foster a deeper understanding of local history among younger generations.

The Marietta History Center has also been featured on various media platforms, including ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, The Discovery Channel, The History Channel, and The Travel Channel, highlighting its significance in preserving and promoting the area’s heritage.

