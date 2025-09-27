Second homicide at same Cobb Cumberland-area motel within a week

Cobb County Police have made arrests in two high-profile homicides at the same Cumberland-area hotel this week.

In the most recent instance, officers were called to the Budgetel Inn at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway shortly after midnight Friday morning on the report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find 45-year-old Amatrian Hawkins suffering from multiple stab wounds and 19-year-old Janiyah Jenkins with a severe laceration to her right hand. Both were rushed to a hospital and Hawkins was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Both women are from Atlanta.

The Major Crimes Unit says it identified a 46-year-old man as the perpetrator and added that he was familiar with the victims. He was arrested by Atlanta Police and has been charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Cobb Police announced earlier that several arrests have now been made in the shooting death of a nine-month-old girl at the same complex Tuesday night.

Police say a 22-year-old man’s been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Another 22-year-old male faces the same list of charges including murder. A 23-year-old man has been charged with evidence tampering and giving false statements.

All three are in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Two other suspects have also been arrested, according to reports from multiple media outlets. Cobb Police could not be reached late Friday.

A warrant involving the case obtained by local media says two of the suspects pulled guns and fired at each other, presumably catching the baby in the crossfire.

A police news release from earlier this week said that when officers arrived shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the child advised that she had been shot. Officers say the baby was “beyond lifesaving measures” and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The hotel where both crimes occurred has apparently had a troubled recent history. Atlanta News First reported that police have been called to that location at least 300 times in the past year, based on an analysis of 9-1-1 call records.