GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.
|Roadway
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Times
|I-285 Northbound
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, September 26
|Friday, October 3
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, September 26
|Friday, October 3
|11 p.m.- 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-20 Interchange
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Monday, October 6
|9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Continuous
|I-285 Southbound
|SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, September 29
|Thursday, October 2
|10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, September 26
|Friday, October 3
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-20 Westbound
|Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, September 26
|Friday, October 3
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-20 Eastbound
|Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange
|Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Friday, September 26
|Friday, October 3
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Other Locations
|Delmar Lane EB from Arlington Drive to Harwell Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, September 29
|Tuesday, September 30
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, September 26
|Friday, October 3
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, September 26
|Friday, October 3
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
|I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.
|Friday, September 26
|Sunday September 28
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
