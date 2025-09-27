GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 27, 2025

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes 
I-285 Northbound 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, September 26Friday, October 39 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, September 26Friday, October 311 p.m.- 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-20 InterchangeSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Monday, October 69 p.m. – 6 a.m. Continuous 
I-285 Southbound 
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, September 29Thursday, October 210:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, September 26Friday, October 39 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
I-20 Westbound 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, September 26Friday, October 39 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
I-20 Eastbound 
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureFriday, September 26Friday, October 39 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
Other Locations 
Delmar Lane EB from Arlington Drive to Harwell RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, September 29Tuesday, September 308 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, September 26Friday, October 38 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, September 26Friday, October 38 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound ramp closure
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.		Friday, September 26Sunday September 289 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

