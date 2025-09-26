Video-gaming, programming and holiday themes among North Cobb Regional Library’s October schedule

With October marking the first full month of the fall season, the month’s schedule for North Cobb Regional Library is as chill as the season’s mornings. Outside of its Trunk-or-treat, a week before Halloween, events at NCRL appear business as usual. However, a constructive, enriching, and leisurely line of events is set to benignly transition patrons through the holiday season.
Beginning with leisure, North Cobb Library opens its Young Adult and Teen Room to the Video Game Club on Monday, October 13th @ 4:30 PM. The library invites teens (12-17 years of age) to take the edge off and get their game on. The cutting-edge PS5, the tried-and-true Nintendo Wii, and games and controllers (for each of the two systems) are all provided by NCRL. Of course, teens are also welcome to bring their handhelds and relax in the chill of an after-school hangout.
Conversely, the enrichment program Girls Who Code: Creative Python with Imagi is a 12-week program that also begins on Monday, October 13th at 6:00 PM. However, it ends in 2026 on Monday, January 26th at 7:00 PM. Python is a programming language that is popular in computer science. As such, with the twelve sessions building upon each other, a commitment to see the program through to its end is required by participants. This program is open to sixth to eighth grade or 11-to-14-year-old girls. So, guardians or parents, if you know your school-age daughter(s) would like to code, then register them here, on their behalf.
Lastly, the constructive Cricut Workshop, a four-part series that begins on Wednesday, October 1st at 6:00 PM, and occurs every Monday thereafter, ends on October 22nd at 7:00 PM. This event is for adults and will teach registered attendees how to use a cricut machine, a smart, computer-guided cutting apparatus. With it, various materials such as cardstock, patterned paper, vinyl can be cut, scored, drawn on, or engraved for greeting card designs or seasonal stickers and décor. (Register here.)
Of course, the regular schedule of NCRL’s book clubs, plus that of its Trunk-or-treat, require a different kind of commitment, but each start the library’s fall season off with a sense of coziness and a wistfulness of past Halloweens:
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, October 6th at 6:00 PM
(ABC Murders by Agatha Christie)
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, October 7th at 6:00 PM
(A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley)
- Trunk-or-treat, Friday, October 24th at 4:00 PM
- Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, October 28th at 2:00 PM
(Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See)
The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 01, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)
|16:00 – 17:30
|Mini College Fair
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Cricut Workshop Series (at North Cobb)
|October 02, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures: Thinking Money Penny Pincher’s Party
|October 03, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 16:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|October 04, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 05, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 06, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenoke & Georgia Exhibit
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (ABC Murders by Agatha Christie)
|October 07, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|18:00 – 19:00
|Romance Book Discussions (A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley)
|October 08, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Community Resiliency Model Training
|18:00 – 19:00
|Cricut Workshop Series (session 2)
|October 09, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|October 10, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Paws to Read
|October 11, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 12, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 13, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenoke & Georgia Exhibit
|16:30 – 18:30
|Video Game Club (at North Cobb Library)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Girls Who Code Club (at North Cobb Library)
|October 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|October 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Cricut Workshop Series (session 3)
|October 16, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Sensory-Friendly Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|October 17, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|October 18, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Embroidery Basics
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 19, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 20, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenoke & Georgia Exhibit
|18:00 – 19:00
|Girls Who Code Club
|October 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 17:30
|Learn How to Sew a Sweatshirt (at NRCL)
|17:00 – 18:00
|Middle Makers
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|16:30 – 17:00
|Sound Bath for Teens (at North Cobb Library)
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|18:00 – 19:00
|All Ages Bingo
|18:00 – 19:00
|Cricut Workshop Series (session 4)
|October 23, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures
|October 24, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 18:00
|Trunk-or-Treat
|October 25, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|12:00 – 16:00
|Young Adult Author Fest
OCTOBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|October 26, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|October 27, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenoke & Georgia Exhibit
|10:30 – 11:30
|KSU Children & Family Programs
|18:00 – 19:00
|Girls Who Code Club
|October 28, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover-To-Cover Book Discussion (Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See)
|October 29, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|17:00 – 19:00
|Family Game Night!
|October 30, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
|Afternoon Adventures: The Ugly Butterfly
|October 31, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HALLOWEEN
