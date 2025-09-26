Video-gaming, programming and holiday themes among North Cobb Regional Library’s October schedule

With October marking the first full month of the fall season, the month’s schedule for North Cobb Regional Library is as chill as the season’s mornings. Outside of its Trunk-or-treat, a week before Halloween, events at NCRL appear business as usual. However, a constructive, enriching, and leisurely line of events is set to benignly transition patrons through the holiday season.

Beginning with leisure, North Cobb Library opens its Young Adult and Teen Room to the Video Game Club on Monday, October 13th @ 4:30 PM. The library invites teens (12-17 years of age) to take the edge off and get their game on. The cutting-edge PS5, the tried-and-true Nintendo Wii, and games and controllers (for each of the two systems) are all provided by NCRL. Of course, teens are also welcome to bring their handhelds and relax in the chill of an after-school hangout.

Conversely, the enrichment program Girls Who Code: Creative Python with Imagi is a 12-week program that also begins on Monday, October 13th at 6:00 PM. However, it ends in 2026 on Monday, January 26th at 7:00 PM. Python is a programming language that is popular in computer science. As such, with the twelve sessions building upon each other, a commitment to see the program through to its end is required by participants. This program is open to sixth to eighth grade or 11-to-14-year-old girls. So, guardians or parents, if you know your school-age daughter(s) would like to code, then register them here, on their behalf.

Lastly, the constructive Cricut Workshop, a four-part series that begins on Wednesday, October 1st at 6:00 PM, and occurs every Monday thereafter, ends on October 22nd at 7:00 PM. This event is for adults and will teach registered attendees how to use a cricut machine, a smart, computer-guided cutting apparatus. With it, various materials such as cardstock, patterned paper, vinyl can be cut, scored, drawn on, or engraved for greeting card designs or seasonal stickers and décor. (Register here.)

Of course, the regular schedule of NCRL’s book clubs, plus that of its Trunk-or-treat, require a different kind of commitment, but each start the library’s fall season off with a sense of coziness and a wistfulness of past Halloweens:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, October 6th at 6:00 PM

(ABC Murders by Agatha Christie)

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, October 7th at 6:00 PM

(A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley)

Trunk-or-treat, Friday, October 24th at 4:00 PM

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, October 28th at 2:00 PM

(Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See)

The North Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its October schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

