With cooler weather, GA gas prices drop two cents; EV charging rate remains steady

Cooler weather and lower demand are factors leading to a two-cent drop in Georgia gasoline prices over the past seven days. EV charging rates at public DC fast-charging stations held steady at an average of 36 cents per kilowatt hour nationally, and 38 cents in Georgia.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dropped two cents reaching an average cost of $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“With cooler weather and lower demand, gas prices are starting to ease,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “This is thanks to plenty of crude oil and the switch to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to make and helps keep costs down as the weather cools.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.87, about two cents less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally: Seasonal Shifts Cool Gas Demand

Drivers are getting good news at the pump as the national average price ticks down. Since last Monday, it has eased to $3.17, though slight shifts may occur overnight. There remains an abundance of crude oil supply, which outweighs demand. The seasonal transition to winter-blend gasoline – which is cheaper to produce – is also beginning. While the national average has been relatively stable, drivers in the Pacific Northwest are feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices in the area have jumped more than 20 cents in the past week due to the shutdown of a major pipeline that transports fuel from Washington to Oregon. The pipeline is reportedly expected to resume operations in a few days.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.11 million barrels a day last week to 8.50 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 218.5 million barrels to 220 million. Gasoline production decreased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”