A shoplifting investigation turned into a high speed chase Monday evening

By Mark Woolsey

A shoplifting investigation turned into a dangerous police chase Monday evening, Cobb Police said.

It started when Cumberland Mall security notified an officer on the property about a gray Chevy Tahoe apparently connected to a prior shoplifting case at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Cobb police said when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which had suspended registration and no insurance, the driver sped away on Cumberland Parkway, doing 70-plus in a 35-mile-per-hour zone and then driving into the oncoming lanes to evade police.

The pursuing officer then broke off the chase per department policy and returned to the mall to meet with security.

After a be-on-the-lookout warning (BOLO) was issued over police radio, Smyrna officers tried to stop the Tahoe at about 5:45 p.m., but the suspect fled again on rush-hour congested Atlanta Road, again endangering other drivers.

A Cobb officer, utilizing a PIT maneuver, then managed to halt the Tahoe.

After the stop, the front passenger jumped from the vehicle and tried to flee but was tackled by a bystander.

Cobb Police say four men face charges. A 58-year-old Atlanta man (the driver) has been charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, no insurance, suspended registration and felony shoplifting. A 49-year-old Atlanta man was charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction and had an active Cobb County warrant for shoplifting. A 55-year-old East Point resident was slapped with felony shoplifting charges and also had a Cobb shoplifting warrant. And a 53-year-old Hiram man faces felony shoplifting charges.

All of the suspects are in the Cobb Adult Detention Center without bond