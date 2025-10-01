Multiple East Cobb businesses closed after fire Sunday

Multiple East Cobb businesses are closed for now after a Sunday morning fire at a strip shopping center in the 38-hundred block of Roswell Road.

One of those impacted, Owl Repairs said on its Facebook page that the fire apparently originated in its business and was electrical in nature, adding that “the variety of electronics caused the store to go up in endless flames.”

A Facebook video posted by one of the owners showed considerable damage and what appeared to be firefighters checking for hot spots.

The post asked for community support as the business tries to get back on its feet and directed customers to its Kennesaw location.

At Bookmiser new and used books next door, owner Annell Gerson posted that while fire damage was confined to the cell phone and computer repair shop, her business and others suffered smoke and soot damage.

Gerson indicated that smoke damage to the store and its 35,000 books was substantial and that the store will remain closed until further notice.

She said that those wanting to support the longtime East Cobb business could do so in several ways, including by ordering books through its partner enterprise partner bookshop.org,

Gerson attributed the blaze to an lithium-ion battery at Owl.

The businesses in the center were closed when the fire broke out early Sunday, and no injuries were reported.