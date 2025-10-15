Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, October 15, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:16 am, 55 °F L: 53 ° H: 58 ° Feels like 55 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 90 % Pressure: 1019 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset: 7:04 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Avg Temp Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-09-01 81 68 74.5 -3.8 0 2025-09-02 81 64 72.5 -5.6 0 2025-09-03 85 67 76 -2 0 2025-09-04 89 68 78.5 0.7 0 2025-09-05 93 71 82 4.4 0 2025-09-06 90 72 81 3.6 0.02 2025-09-07 84 66 75 -2.2 0 2025-09-08 81 66 73.5 -3.5 0 2025-09-09 82 61 71.5 -5.2 0 2025-09-10 85 63 74 -2.5 0 2025-09-11 88 63 75.5 -0.8 0 2025-09-12 88 67 77.5 1.5 0 2025-09-13 87 69 78 2.2 0 2025-09-14 87 66 76.5 1 0 2025-09-15 88 66 77 1.7 0 2025-09-16 89 68 78.5 3.5 0 2025-09-17 90 68 79 4.3 T 2025-09-18 91 69 80 5.5 T 2025-09-19 93 72 82.5 8.3 0 2025-09-20 91 69 80 6.1 0 2025-09-21 88 68 78 4.4 0 2025-09-22 87 68 77.5 4.2 0 2025-09-23 90 68 79 6 0 2025-09-24 93 71 82 9.4 0.1 2025-09-25 87 72 79.5 7.2 0.01 2025-09-26 82 71 76.5 4.5 T 2025-09-27 89 68 78.5 6.8 0.03 2025-09-28 88 68 78 6.7 0 2025-09-29 81 69 75 4 0 2025-09-30 82 M M M T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”