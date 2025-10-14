Responses to the Courier’s Mableton candidate questionnaires: Michael McNeely

The following are the answers provided by Mableton District 2 candidate Michael McNeely to a set of questions the Courier provided to all municipal Mableton candidates in contested elections (Districts 2 and 4). We’ll be posting each candidate’s response as it comes in, under the tag “Mableton candidate questionnaire”. To see all the responses we’ve received, click on that tag above.

Questions are in regular font, answers from the candidate in bold font.

1. What programs in the existing budget would you like to see increased?

One of the primary reasons our community supported the transition to becoming a city is the desire for intentional redevelopment in Mableton that enhances quality of life. As your next District 2 City Council member, I will advocate for increased funding for the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to effectively address blight in District 2. Designating areas of blight under the URA will be a crucial first step in demonstrating to all residents that the City is committed to strategic redevelopment efforts that strengthen our neighborhoods, promote economic opportunity, and restore community pride.



2. What programs in the existing budget would you like to see reduced or decreased?

Before deciding to reduce or decrease the existing budget, we should evaluate what is working and what is not. Responsible governance means making informed decisions based on results and community impact, not assumptions.



3. Are there any programs that are not in the current budget that you would like to consider adding?







Yes, there are several programs and initiatives I would like to see considered for inclusion especially those that reflect my strong commitment to supporting our Seniors and Veterans.

For our Seniors, they should be able to age in place with dignity, safety, and independence. Programming could include things such as home repair and accessibility grants, partnerships with nonprofits, and the development of community resource hubs where seniors can access services, social activities, and city assistance in one location.

For our Veterans, they should have access to job training, career transition, and workforce development. Partnering with local colleges and veteran service organizations can help connect Veterans with the skills, certifications, and employment pathways they need to thrive after military service.



The city is in the process of deciding whether to move forward with the process of setting up one or more Tax Allocation Districts (TADs)



To the best of your understanding of how TADs work:



1. Do you support moving forward with this?

Yes, I am in favor of creating one or more Tax Allocation Districts (TADs) in the future. TADs have the potential to be a successful tool for promoting economic growth, revitalizing blighted neighborhoods, and improving the overall quality of living in our community. By collecting the increased property tax revenue, we can finance needed enhancements like public facilities, infrastructure improvements, and affordable housing initiatives.



2. If the district or districts are set up, where would you favor creating them?

We should begin in District 2, where we have a real opportunity to enhance the lives of our neighbors who currently reside in unsafe and neglected communities. Establishing a TAD in this area would allow us to direct resources where they’re most needed, promoting redevelopment, attracting private investment, and improving infrastructure.

District 2 includes some of Mableton’s most promising areas for economic growth, such as Six Flags Over Georgia, the Riverside EpiCenter, the Chattahoochee River Line, and our industrial corridors. This will pay dividends into our tax base and assist with maintaining low taxes.



Pedestrian deaths and injuries in Cobb County have been in the news frequently over the past year. Does the city have a role in reducing dangers to pedestrians?

Yes, the city has a significant role in reducing dangers to pedestrians. As our city grows, it’s critical that we make safety a priority in every neighborhood. We should take a proactive role in planning safer streets through traffic-calming measures, pedestrian-friendly design standards, infrastructure improvements, public awareness campaigns, and an increased law enforcement presence.

The city was handed a surprise bill by the county for Public Safety and Transportation services. How would you approach coming negotiations with the county over this issue.

Recognizing that negotiations with Cobb County over public safety and transportation are both complex and critical, I will begin by carefully researching the legal framework that governs taxation and service delivery.

Understanding how these agreements are structured is vital to ensuring that Mableton residents are protected from the risk of double taxation.

I will also review data from the past seven years on county spending, budgeting trends, and service levels. This analysis will allow us to project realistic needs and costs, so we negotiate from a position of clarity and fairness.

At the same time, I will advocate for stronger local budget controls and a clear review of projected revenues to ensure Mableton is making wise, transparent financial decisions. By entering negotiations with well-documented facts and a spirit of collaboration, we can reach an amicable agreement that serves both the county and our city.

Ultimately, I believe that all stakeholders share a common goal: providing the highest level of service for our citizens while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

That shared commitment will guide my approach at every step.

An ongoing issue in Mableton housing quality and conditions for residents with absentee landlords, particularly along Riverside Parkway. What role does the city have in addressing these issues?

A City ordinance was recently approved which defines habitability and safe housing. Now the work must be done to enforce the ordinance. As the next City Council member for this area, I will ensure we have adequate and consistent code enforcement and stronger accountability for owners who fail to maintain their properties. This will be one of my main priorities as we ensure our neighbors live with dignity.

This is an open-ended and broad question, but it’s one that everyone seems to have a strong opinion on: What is your approach to urban development and redevelopment issues (land use and zoning)?

Urban development and redevelopment are vital responsibilities for any city council, as they directly shape our community’s future and the quality of life for our residents.

My approach focuses on smart, intentional development that prioritizes community stability, inclusivity, and long-term growth. That includes promoting housing options such that allow for affordable and flexible living choices for families and individuals across a range of income levels.

By encouraging a balanced mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, we can create vibrant, connected neighborhoods that meet diverse needs while preserving the character of our city.

As the City contributes to the Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan, it’s essential that we are intentional and forward-thinking about how and where we grow.

A related question: the city is growing. How can we best accommodate that growth?

Accommodating rapid growth in Mableton requires a strategic and multi-faceted approach to ensure that development is sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial for all residents. We can do this by ensuring our Mableton 2045 Comp Plan anticipates future growth and outlines land use, transportation, housing, and public service needs. We must also ensure the plan is adaptable to changing circumstances and community feedback. We will ensure that public services, such as public safety, schools, healthcare, and recreational facilities, are expanded in line with growth. My background in public safety as well as my time leading the Cobb County Government and Cobb School District’s SPLOST Community Oversight committees gives me insight on how we can maintain community well-being.

And another related question: What do you think are the most important things to include in the Comprehensive Plan?

As we develop Mableton’s Comprehensive Plan, our focus should center on three key priorities: traffic, infrastructure, and housing affordability. These areas are essential to creating a sustainable, connected, and livable community.

To keep Mableton moving efficiently, we must plan for road expansion and improvements that accommodate future growth while reducing congestion. This also means adopting traffic-calming measures such as enhanced crosswalks, speed bumps, and roundabouts.

We should also ensure that public facilities, including parks, libraries, and community centers, remain accessible, well-maintained, and adequately funded to serve our growing population.

Addressing housing affordability is equally vital. Mableton can do this through mixed-income developments, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), community land trusts, and land banks, as well as programs that support first-time homebuyers with down payment assistance and financial education.

By taking this comprehensive approach, Mableton can build a framework that manages growth responsibly — improving mobility, strengthening infrastructure, and expanding housing options — while fostering a thriving, inclusive, and resilient community for generations to come.