Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with a high near 54 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread rain showers that will spread across north and central Georgia today. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but severe weather and flooding are not expected at this time.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:39 am, 47 °F L: 46 ° H: 48 ° Feels like 41 °F ° light intensity drizzle Humidity: 94 % Pressure: 1009 mb 17 mph E Wind Gust: 25 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 4 mi Sunrise: 7:55 am Sunset: 6:48 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, mainly before 5 p.m. High near 54. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers between midnight and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Avg Temp Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-09-01 81 68 74.5 -3.8 0 2025-09-02 81 64 72.5 -5.6 0 2025-09-03 85 67 76 -2 0 2025-09-04 89 68 78.5 0.7 0 2025-09-05 93 71 82 4.4 0 2025-09-06 90 72 81 3.6 0.02 2025-09-07 84 66 75 -2.2 0 2025-09-08 81 66 73.5 -3.5 0 2025-09-09 82 61 71.5 -5.2 0 2025-09-10 85 63 74 -2.5 0 2025-09-11 88 63 75.5 -0.8 0 2025-09-12 88 67 77.5 1.5 0 2025-09-13 87 69 78 2.2 0 2025-09-14 87 66 76.5 1 0 2025-09-15 88 66 77 1.7 0 2025-09-16 89 68 78.5 3.5 0 2025-09-17 90 68 79 4.3 T 2025-09-18 91 69 80 5.5 T 2025-09-19 93 72 82.5 8.3 0 2025-09-20 91 69 80 6.1 0 2025-09-21 88 68 78 4.4 0 2025-09-22 87 68 77.5 4.2 0 2025-09-23 90 68 79 6 0 2025-09-24 93 71 82 9.4 0.1 2025-09-25 87 72 79.5 7.2 0.01 2025-09-26 82 71 76.5 4.5 T 2025-09-27 89 68 78.5 6.8 0.03 2025-09-28 88 68 78 6.7 0 2025-09-29 81 69 75 4 0 2025-09-30 82 M M M T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”