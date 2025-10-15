Cobb DOT road and lane closures as of Wednesday, October 15, 2025

The following road and lane closures, which are currently active, are listed on the Cobb County DOT web page. To expand the map for a particular roadway, click on the legend to the left of the interactive map below. The tables below are copied and pasted directly from the Cobb DOT GIS app.

We post this every Wednesday. To check for updates that occur between our posting, visit the Cobb DOT’s road work page at this link.

Road closures

Lower Roswell Rd. (note that this closure is due to an accident this morning, and is not long-term)

Event Closure

Starts: 10/15/25 7:30 AM

Ends: 10/15/25 10:30 AM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Lower Roswell Rd. Police investigation of accident. Contact:

Cobb DOT

770-528-1600

Mars Hill Church Rd. NW

Construction Closure

Starts: 10/6/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 4/23/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Mars Hill Church Rd NW. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority water main replacement project Contact:

Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority

404-279-2676

Detour:

Follow the posted detour

Greers Chapel Dr

Construction Closure

Starts: 10/7/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 3/31/26 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Greers Chapel Dr. Utility Relocations. Contact:

Gary Stanley

770-403-0206

Detour:

Follow Posted Detour

Stilesboro Road

Construction Closure

Starts: 9/9/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 12/1/25 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Stilesboro Rd. Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority Water Main Replacement Project. Contact:





Detour:

Follow the Posted Detour along Old 41 Hwy & Barrett Pkwy.

Waterfront Drive

Construction Closure

Starts: 8/6/24 9:00 AM

Ends: 11/15/25 4:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Waterfront Dr. Contractors have Waterfront Dr closed from 6 AUG 2024 to 15 NOV 2025 between Johnson Ferry Rd to Waterfront Cir to realign the roadway with the new development that is being built. Contact:

Johnson Ferry Road, LLC

404-607-1168

Detour:

Follow Posted Detour Route

Lane closures

Macland Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 1/1/25 7:00 AM

Ends: 12/31/25 7:00 PM

Status: Active



Details:

Both Directions closure on Macland Rd. GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: A speed reduction is in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily weekday lane closures between 7 AM and 7 PM In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in Dec 2025. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. Contact:

GDOT

404-631-1023

Detour:

Mars Hill Church Road

CONSTRUCTION Closure

Starts: 8/1/25 9:00 AM

Ends: 7/31/26 4:00 PM