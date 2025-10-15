Kennesaw State’s Brian Moore installed as Brent Scarbrough and Company Endowed Chair in Construction Management

Photo above from the Kennesaw State University website

[The following article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University’s Brian Moore was installed as the inaugural Brent Scarbrough and Company Endowed Chair in Construction Management on Monday, marking the first endowed faculty position on the institution’s Marietta Campus.

Endowed chairs provide faculty with sustained resources to support research, teaching, and service, while strengthening the department’s ability to recruit and retain top talent. Brent Scarbrough ’86 and his company, which he founded as a student at Southern Polytechnic State University, provided impetus to create a $1 million endowment to support Construction Management faculty, industry-focused research, and enhanced learning opportunities.

“Endowed positions are one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on a faculty member,” said Hazem Rashed-Ali, dean of the College of Architecture and Construction Management. “They are a significant help in recruiting and retaining outstanding faculty and providing them with sustained support for their scholarly activities. Most importantly, this chair demonstrates our commitment to increasing the national prominence of the college and the university.”

Moore, professor and chair of the Department of Construction Management, has led the department for more than three years. He called the endowment a proud moment for the program.

“I was overjoyed and so proud for the Department of Construction Management,” Moore said. “Support from the endowment will empower students to participate in national competitions, offset study abroad costs, and provide faculty with resources for professional development and research that might otherwise be out of reach. This is a transformative investment that will allow our students and faculty to be on even larger stages in the discipline.”

In addition to funding faculty and student enrichment, the endowment can be used to bring industry experts to campus, support applied research initiatives, and purchase equipment that keeps KSU’s labs current with industry standards. The flexible nature of the fund allows the department chair to respond to emerging needs and opportunities that benefit students and faculty alike.

Established in 1995, KSU’s Department of Construction Management is the largest program of its kind in Georgia, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees that prepare students for leadership roles in one of the state’s fastest-growing industries. The creation of the endowed chair reflects the department’s growth and its increasingly strong ties to industry partners.

“This kind of industry support will be a catalyst for others to see how they too can impact future generations of construction industry leaders,” he said. “Brent’s career path and generosity show our students that they, too, can make profound impacts on others as their careers flourish.”

Scarbrough, the founder and CEO of Brent Scarbrough and Company, began his business while he was a junior at SPSU, which consolidated with KSU in 2015. The endowed chair reflects his commitment to give back to the institution that provided the core skills to succeed in industry.

“Southern Polytechnic State University gave me the foundation to start my company, and I’ve never forgotten what that meant for my career,” Scarbrough said. “This endowed chair is my way of giving back and helping ensure that today’s students have the same chance to learn, grow, and make their mark on the industry. I hope this gift inspires others to invest in the future of construction management education at KSU.”