Two more days for public comment on Compass Chemical in Mableton’s request to add new manufacturing area

Residents have two more days, until October 17, to submit comments on an application for expansion from Compass Chemical. Comments can be submitted via email to epd.comments@dnr.ga.gov.

The Environmental Protection Division has a web page devoted to information on the public comment process.

The Compass Chemical facility is located on the corner of Buckner and Oakdale roads, at 1610 Buckner Road, SE, Mableton, 30126.

According to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Compass Chemical is “Proposing the addition of a new process area for the manufacture of a proprietary lubricant additive, an alkyl phosphite blend with and without dispersants.”

In an email forwarded to the Courier by River Line Historic Area Executive Director Roberta Cook, Manager Steve Allison of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Stationary Source Permitting Program wrote:

The 30-day public advisory for this permitting action runs until October 17th. It began September 17th. The advisory is a notice to the public that we have received an application. If we proceed to a draft permit, it will be put on public notice for 30 days and we will receive comments then as well. The best way to keep up with our advisories and notices is to sign up for our notice emails at this address

About Compass Chemical

Compass Chemical International, LLC is a specialty chemical manufacturer based in Mableton, with a production facility at the intersection of Oakdale and Buckner roads in Cobb County.

Founded in 1999 and acquired by Italy’s Italmatch Chemicals in 2016, the company develops and supplies phosphonates, dispersants, polymers, and other specialty additives used in water treatment, oil and gas, industrial processes, and recreational water systems.

In addition to manufacturing, Compass Chemical provides custom blending, packaging, laboratory analysis, and technical support for customers across North America.

Its Cobb County site on Buckner Road serves as both headquarters and a major production center, operating under environmental and safety standards and reporting through the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory and other regulatory programs.

The company’s revenue approaches $100 million, with a staff of about 90.