Cobb Commissioners quickly approve delaying appointment of new police chief

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting on Tuesday quickly approved delaying the appointment of a new police chief for two weeks, albeit on a divided 3-2 vote. While commissioners didn’t discuss the matter, the decision drew fire during the public comment period.

Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell voted against delaying the nomination.

The kerfuffle centers on Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. Last week’s recommendation from County Manager Jackie McMorris that current interim chief James Ferrell get the job permanently had been scheduled to come to a vote Tuesday, but Cupid requested a delay late last week, citing “challenges with the announcement that was made.”

Cupid scheduled a Monday news conference to discuss her concerns then abruptly canceled it, with county officials putting out a statement saying she “initially sought to address issues related to the search and selection process, but supports the candidate and moving forward with the process of approving the candidate (Ferrell) on the 28th.”

The unusual sequence of events didn’t sit right with Kim Peace Hill, who spoke during the public comment period.

The Kennesaw resident told the board that she was not there to demand that Ferrell be sworn in that day.

“What the community does demand is that this two-week delay not be used as a window for interference, back-room deals or political games because frankly, we don’t trust you,” she said.

She added, “This process has been dragged out. There has been confusion, manipulation, and tension, and it hasn’t come from the public; it’s come from leadership.”

She pointed a finger at Cupid, saying her former campaign slogan, “Cobb for All,” appears to be more like “Cupid for Cupid” recently.

Another resident who spoke during the comment period, Donald Barth, voiced unequivocal support for Ferrell.

“Cobb County deserves the best, and I think we’ve gotten the best,” he said.

With McMorris’s recommendation of the interim chief on the table, the Marietta Journal reported recently that Cupid instead favored controversial former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who resigned in 2020 in the wake of a deadly police shooting case. The killing of Rayshard Brooks happened during Atlanta protests that followed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Cupid has not confirmed that stance but told the Courier she’d be happy to talk about it following the Oct. 28 vote.

In recommending Ferrell as the sole candidate to head Cobb PD, McMorris highly praised his more than 30-year law enforcement career, which began in DeKalb County and was followed by his moving up through the ranks in Cobb and saying that “he provides a strong foundation to lead the county’s police force.”

Ferrell is set to replace former Cobb Chief of Police Stuart VanHoozer, who retired in April.

The matter will again be considered by commissioners at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the David Hankerson Building, 100 Cherokee St., Marietta.