Cooler weather means slight drop in Georgia gasoline prices; EV charging rate averages stay the same

Georgia gasoline prices dropped slightly as cooler weather arrived over the past week. According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dipped two cents, reaching an average cost of $2.87 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained steady at 36 cents per kWh nationally, and 38 cents in Georgia.

“It’s nice to see prices finally moving in the right directions,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With cooler weather settling in and demand slowing down, Georgia drivers are getting a little break at the pump just in time for fall festivities.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.86, about one cent less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

⛽ Gas Prices Ease as Autumn Arrives As fall settles in, drivers across the country are seeing a welcome dip in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3.08, down from last week. According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand has hit a four-month low, one of the key factors behind the continued decline at the pump. With the third quarter of 2025 wrapping up on a note of increased fuel inventories and the seasonal switch from summer-grade to winter-grade gasoline, experts say prices could fall even further in the coming weeks. Electric: Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”