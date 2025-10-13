Report and photos from the Faith & Blue March in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the Faith & Blue March:

The Faith & Blue March was a community effort to let our brave police officers know how much we love and appreciate them.

The parade began at the First Christian Church Of Mableton. Many important elected officials such as State Representative Terry Cummings, Commissioner Sheffield, Mableton City Council Members Patricia Auch, Debora Herndon and Keisha Jeffcoat were there as well as the Pastor’s Collective and other civic organizations such as the Mableton Improvement Coalition, Austell Community Taskforce, We Thrive On Riverside and South Cobb Lions Club.

The parade ended up at Gordon Mall where the Pebblebrook High School Marching Band performed. Representatives from the Mableton Pastors Collective honored deserving special police officers with plaques and words of praise. We appreciate the hard work of the organizers for putting this terrific march together.