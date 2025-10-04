GDOT releases latest update of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 4, 2025

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated summary and schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane closures:

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes
I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Friday, October 109 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Friday, October 1011 p.m.- 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, October 6Thursday, October 910:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily
I-285 Southbound
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Friday, October 109 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, October 6Thursday, October 910:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily
I-20 Westbound
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Friday, October 109 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
I-20 Eastbound
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Friday, October 109 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
Other Locations
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Friday, October 108 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 3Friday, October 108 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly


 

ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
 I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound		Wednesday, October 15Thursday, October 169 p.m. until 5 a.m.
I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound   
Overnight closure and detour
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.		Friday, October 17Monday, October 209 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound   
Overnight closure and detour
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 westbound.		Friday, October 17Monday, October 209 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
 I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure   
Overnight closure and detour
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will continue east to SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (Exit 52A) to I-20 westbound and merge onto I-285 southbound.		Friday, October 17Monday, October 209 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

