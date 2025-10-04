GDOT releases latest update of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated summary and schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane closures:

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound Cascade Road to Bolton Road Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 3 Friday, October 10 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Cascade Road to Bolton Road Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 3 Friday, October 10 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, October 6 Thursday, October 9 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily I-285 Southbound US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 3 Friday, October 10 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, October 6 Thursday, October 9 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily I-20 Westbound Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 3 Friday, October 10 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Eastbound Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Friday, October 3 Friday, October 10 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Other Locations SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 3 Friday, October 10 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 3 Friday, October 10 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound Wednesday, October 15 Thursday, October 16 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound Overnight closure and detour

Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound. Friday, October 17 Monday, October 20 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound Overnight closure and detour

Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 westbound. Friday, October 17 Monday, October 20 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour

Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will continue east to SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (Exit 52A) to I-20 westbound and merge onto I-285 southbound. Friday, October 17 Monday, October 20 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

