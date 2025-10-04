GDOT releases latest update of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated summary and schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.
Lane closures:
|Roadway
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Times
|I-285 Northbound
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Friday, October 10
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Friday, October 10
|11 p.m.- 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, October 6
|Thursday, October 9
|10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily
|I-285 Southbound
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Friday, October 10
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, October 6
|Thursday, October 9
|10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily
|I-20 Westbound
|Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Friday, October 10
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-20 Eastbound
|Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange
|Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Friday, October 10
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Other Locations
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Friday, October 10
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 3
|Friday, October 10
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
|I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound
|Wednesday, October 15
|Thursday, October 16
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
|I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound
|Overnight closure and detour
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.
|Friday, October 17
|Monday, October 20
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound
|Overnight closure and detour
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 westbound.
|Friday, October 17
|Monday, October 20
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will continue east to SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (Exit 52A) to I-20 westbound and merge onto I-285 southbound.
|Friday, October 17
|Monday, October 20
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
Be the first to comment on "GDOT releases latest update of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties"