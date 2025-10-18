GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Sunday, October 19 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Continuous Cascade Road to Bolton Road Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Friday, October 24 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Cascade Road to Bolton Road Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Friday, October 24 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, October 20 Thursday, October 23 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily I-285 Southbound US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Thursday, October 23 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Alternating, double right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Thursday, October 23 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, October 20 Thursday, October 23 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily I-20 Westbound SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive to I-285 northbound ramp Alternating, double left-lane, and left shoulder closure, and double right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 24 Monday, October 27 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nightly Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Friday, October 24 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Eastbound Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Friday, October 24 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the Linkwood Road Overpass Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Saturday, October 18 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the Linkwood Road Overpass Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Saturday, October 18 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Other Locations SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Friday, October 24 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday, October 17 Friday, October 24 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly

ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound. Friday, September 26 Sunday September 28 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly

ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound. Friday, October 17 Monday, October 20 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 westbound. Friday, October 17 Monday, October 20 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will continue east to SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (Exit 52) to I-20 westbound and merge onto I-285 southbound. Friday, October 17 Monday, October 20 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 northbound Friday, October 24 Monday, October 27 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Westbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 southbound Friday, October 24 Monday, October 27 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.



For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.