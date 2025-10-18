GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 18, 2025

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes 
I-285 Northbound 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell PkwySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Sunday, October 199 p.m. – 5 a.m. Continuous 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Friday, October 249 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Friday, October 2411 p.m.- 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, October 20Thursday, October 2310:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily 
I-285 Southbound 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Thursday, October 239 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, double right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double left-lane, and left-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Thursday, October 2311 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, October 20Thursday, October 2310:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily 
I-20 Westbound 
SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive to I-285 northbound rampAlternating, double left-lane, and left shoulder closure, and double right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 24Monday, October 2711 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nightly 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Friday, October 249 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
I-20 Eastbound 
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Friday, October 249 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the Linkwood Road OverpassSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Saturday, October 189 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the Linkwood Road OverpassDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Saturday, October 1811 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
Other Locations 
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Friday, October 248 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureFriday, October 17Friday, October 248 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound ramp closure
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.		Friday, September 26Sunday September 289 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound   
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.		Friday, October 17Monday, October 209 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound   
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 westbound.		Friday, October 17Monday, October 209 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
 I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure   
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will continue east to SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (Exit 52) to I-20 westbound and merge onto I-285 southbound.		Friday, October 17Monday, October 209 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure   
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 northbound		Friday, October 24Monday, October 279 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-20 Westbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure   
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 southbound		Friday, October 24Monday, October 279 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

