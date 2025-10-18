GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.
|Roadway
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Times
|I-285 Northbound
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Sunday, October 19
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Continuous
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Friday, October 24
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Friday, October 24
|11 p.m.- 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, October 20
|Thursday, October 23
|10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily
|I-285 Southbound
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Thursday, October 23
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Alternating, double right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Thursday, October 23
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, October 20
|Thursday, October 23
|10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. Daily
|I-20 Westbound
|SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive to I-285 northbound ramp
|Alternating, double left-lane, and left shoulder closure, and double right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 24
|Monday, October 27
|11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nightly
|Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Friday, October 24
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|I-20 Eastbound
|Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange
|Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Friday, October 24
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the Linkwood Road Overpass
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Saturday, October 18
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the Linkwood Road Overpass
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Saturday, October 18
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Other Locations
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Friday, October 24
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Friday, October 17
|Friday, October 24
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
|I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.
|Friday, September 26
|Sunday September 28
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
|I-285 Southbound to I-20 Eastbound
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 eastbound.
|Friday, October 17
|Monday, October 20
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue south to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive (Exit 9) to I-285 northbound and merge onto I-20 westbound.
|Friday, October 17
|Monday, October 20
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will continue east to SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (Exit 52) to I-20 westbound and merge onto I-285 southbound.
|Friday, October 17
|Monday, October 20
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 northbound
|Friday, October 24
|Monday, October 27
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-20 Westbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure
|Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 southbound
|Friday, October 24
|Monday, October 27
|9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
