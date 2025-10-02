Kennesaw State announces naming of the Robert B. Williams Rare Book Museum

Bob Williams at the newly named Robert B. Williams Rare Book Museum

[This article, with photo by Darnell Williams Jr., first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

On the 40th anniversary of its founding, Kennesaw State University’s Department of Museums, Archives, and Rare Books announced the naming of the Robert B. Williams Rare Book Museum, honoring a longtime benefactor and administrator.

The former director of Horace W. Sturgis Library, Williams’ career as a Kennesaw State administrator spanned from 1986 to 2009. His personal cash, in-kind, and planned giving to KSU are well into the seven-figures and include thousands of rare books and signature artifacts.

“Bob’s visionary and generous philanthropy paves the way for the Rare Book Museum to educate and impact countless generations,” said Lance Burchett, vice president for University Advancement and CEO of the KSU Foundation.

Originally called the Bentley Rare Book Gallery in 1986 and named for Marietta lawyer Fred Bentley Sr. and his wife, Sara, the collection has grown dramatically in 40 years. In addition to the Bentleys, other notable donors include Frank and Betty Sparti, F.A. Quadfasel, Robert de Treville Lawrence III, David Pavesic, and astronauts Edgar D. Mitchell and Charles Duke. But it is the many donations from Robert B. Williams that has given the collection its distinct identity and central purpose.

“In 2017, the Rare Book Gallery transitioned to a museum with more than 10,000 items,” Curator JoyEllen Williams said. “They range from Sumerian clay tablets and medieval manuscript leaves to modern fine press books and literary first editions.”

The museum’s mission is to build a collection that documents the history of books in the English-speaking world from significant historical periods. There are several signature pieces in the museum, including:

· A 1502 edition of Dante’s Divine Comedy annotated by a sixteenth-century Italian reader.

· A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence from the 1840s.

· A world-class collection of early printed works by Geoffrey Chaucer.

· A notable Shakespeare collection, including a 1685 Fourth Folio and excerpts of a 1632 Second Folio.

The museum works with students in a variety of ways, from providing internships and scholarships, to aiding in research and offering primary sources for capstone projects. Faculty members and community researchers work with the collection, and the museum is open for exhibitions, workshops, and events that celebrate book history.

“In recognition of Bob Willams, his philanthropic leadership, and the many ways he has shaped this museum, we are proud to announce the official naming of the Robert B. Williams Rare Book Museum,” said Catherine Lewis, associate vice provost of Museums, Archives & Rare Books and University Libraries. “Nobody has contributed more to this extraordinary collection, and nobody deserves this honor more than Bob.”

Williams’ gift ensures that the museum will continue to offer rich and engaging educational opportunities for generations to come.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the Bentleys, who helped start the collection, and the Bentley Rare Book Gallery will remain a prominent part of the museum,” said Tamara Livingston, executive director of Museums, Archives & Rare Books. “The naming of the museum after Bob Williams promises to be a very exciting next chapter in the museum’s history.”

The Williams Rare Book Museum is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located in the Horace W. Sturgis Library at 385 Cobb Ave., NW, Kennesaw, Georgia and is free and open to the public.