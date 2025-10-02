Things to do this weekend in Cobb: Fri Oct 3 to Sun Oct 5

Here are a few things to do in Cobb County over the weekend, from Friday, October 3, to Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Friday October 3

Grand Opening of Café Social House location at Senior Wellness Center

Cobb County Senior Services is partnering with Café Social House, a neighborhood restaurant based in Mableton, to bring their Southern-inspired comfort fare to the Marietta area. The community is invited to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 3, at 11:30 a.m.

Located inside the Senior Wellness Center at 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta, the café will be open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy a daily rotating menu featuring two meat options and two sides, along with vegetarian entrees, sandwiches and salads.



The café’s entrees with a choice of two sides will start at $7. Cobb County employees enjoy a 10% discount when they present their employee badge.

Saturday October 4

Make-A-Wish 5K on Marietta Square

Stride down to the Marietta Square and join in the Cobb Make-A-Wish 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. This Peachtree Road Race qualifier is more than just a run — it’s a chance to make wishes come true for local kids with critical illnesses. Bring your friends and family – everyone’s a winner when wishes come true! Walk-up registration begins at 7 a.m.

Register here and run for a great cause.

Cobb Cybersecurity Day

Learn how to protect yourself from online threats for free at Cobb Cybersecurity Day 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta.

The event will feature expert talks, hands-on tips, and career insights. The center is located at 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. While registration is not required for entry, participants must be registered and present to win raffle prizes. A free lunch is provided. Go here for the event schedule and registration.

Truck-A-Palooza

The popular Truck-A-Palooza allows the whole family to unleash their inner child, returns this coming Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Center Mall in Kennesaw, located at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw, GA.

On display will be:

Police cars

SWAT trucks

Fire rescue trucks

Fire engines

Heavy construction vehicles

Dump trucks

Wreckers

And much more!

The cost of the event is $5 per person; maximum $20 per family (up to six family members). Children under 2 years are free. Cash or credit card accepted at the gate.

All proceeds benefit the educational safety programs provided by the Cobb County Safety Village.

Spin Doctors, Kool & The Gang, Fitz and the Tantrums Headline Smyrna’s Birthday Celebration

WHAT: The City of Smyrna announces the musical lineup for its 153rd birthday celebration. Residents will enjoy music from Spin Doctors, Kool & The Gang, and Fitz and the Tantrums. The day also includes a “Culture & Spirit Festival” showcasing the diversity of the city through a combination of street and stage performances.

Link to Details – Maps, parking instructions, rules and fireworks viewing areas

WHEN: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Smyrna, Georgia

COST: Free

For many years, the City of Smyrna has hosted a free outdoor concert to celebrate the city’s founding. This year, the celebration will feature three iconic and well-loved bands – Spin Doctors, Kool & The Gang, Fitz and the Tantrums.

The City expects tens of thousands of local residents and music fans to attend with lawn chairs, tailgate chairs and picnic blankets.

Below is the full line-up of entertainment for the day.

Village Green Stage:

11:00 am – The Muckers

12:45 pm – Cigar Store Indians

2:15 pm – Pushing Daisies

4:30 pm – Spin Doctors

Community Center Stage:

12:30 pm – Dr. Congcong Bi

1:45 pm – Magic Eastern Ensemble

3:45 pm – Naach Dance Academy

City Hall Stage:

12:00 pm – Ballet MEXICANO

1:15 pm – Los Amigos

3:30 pm – Lion Dance – Chen Hong School of Kung Fu

4:00 pm – Manga African Dance

Festival Busker:

12:00 pm-4:00pm Carrie McQueen, Stilt Walker

Atlanta Road Stage – The Birthday Celebration will follow featuring:

7:00 pm – Kool & the Gang

8:30 pm – Fitz and the Tantrums

This is a FREE event. Maps of all features/performance locations and instructions for view the concerts and the fireworks will be posted to our socials and our website early in the week.

Sunday October 5

Living Legends Concert – 7 p.m. The Ultimate 90s Experience featuring Method Man. With Kid Capri, Mr Cheeks, CL Smooth, Keith Murray, and Greg Nice. Ticket costs range between $81 and $205.

At the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road Mableton, GA 30126



Get tickets here.