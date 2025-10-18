Kennesaw State University earns award for digital prevention and well-being programming

[This article by Darius Goodman first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

For its success in fostering a healthy campus climate and providing comprehensive addiction avoidance resources, Kennesaw State University has received the 2025 Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention from Vector Solutions.

The Seal of Prevention is awarded to higher education institutions that demonstrate excellence in evidence-based prevention programming. The award highlights Kennesaw State’s contributions to student success, campus climate, and community well-being in areas including sexual assault prevention and alcohol and drug misuse prevention according to the Vector Solutions Campus Prevention Network Team.

“This award serves as a true testament to our collaboration with internal and external partners,” said Marcy Stidum, assistant vice president of student affairs for student wellbeing. “It reminds us that we have a very strong team and what we’re doing is being noticed at the state and national level.”

This marks the first time KSU has received the designation, which recognizes the University’s collaborations on efforts between various KSU offices. Once such effort, AlcoholEdu, is managed by KSU’s Health Promotion and Wellness (HPW) team within Wellbeing@KSU. Additionally, the Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) oversees sexual assault prevention training for students and the Building Supportive Communities: Clery & Title IX training for employees. KSU’s Department of Fraternity and Sorority Life manages the hazing awareness and prevention for students.

KSU offers additional complementary initiatives that help students stay informed about campus resources and support available throughout their college experience. For example, the Center for Young Adult Addiction and Recovery (CYAAR) provides Recovery Ally, a 75-minute workshop designed for students who are interested in understanding substance use and supporting those in recovery. CYAAR also provides intervention and recovery programs such as WISE Owls that uses a learning-based intervention for students who may have violated conduct policies related to substance use.

Stidum said reaching students early is key to KSU’s prevention approach. The University connects with students from their first semesters to promote awareness and healthy decision-making.

“Our goal is for each student to know they matter,” Stidum said. “To me that means all of us at KSU, especially the Wellbeing@KSU team, makes every effort to ensure all our Owls feel seen and know there is a place for them in the nest.”

