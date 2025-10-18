The Vietnam War: A 50th Anniversary Veterans Panel Saturday October 18 at Switzer Library

Photo above: Carl Bell, provided by Cobb County Public Library

The Cobb County Public Library posted the following notice about a panel of Vietnam veterans this afternoon, October 18, at the Switzer branch of the library:

A 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Veterans Panel is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St. in Marietta. The war ended in 1975.

The Vietnam veterans will share their experiences, insights, and reflections. The Oct. 18 event is an opportunity to honor their service, learn from their stories, and recognize the sacrifices made by those who served during this era.

The guest panelists are:

Carl “Skip Bell, US Army Armored Cavalry, Colonel

Robert Pahl, US Air Force, Colonel

Donna C. Rowe, US Army Nurse Corps

Edward A. Woods Jr., US Navy Seabees, Petty Officer 2nd Class

For information on programs and resources offered by Switzer Library, visit cobbcounty.gov/library or call 770-528-2320.