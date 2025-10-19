Latest programs and events from Keep Smyrna Beautiful include environmental education

Photo: Argyle Elementary was able to transform their courtyard into a learning garden with support from a KSB School Grant

Keep Smyrna Beautiful submitted the following update on upcoming events:

KSB School Grants

Keep Smyrna Beautiful is offering up to $2,500 in grants for K–12 schools in the City of Smyrna. Projects can include planting trees or gardens, environmental education, and campus beautification. Applications are now being accepted. Read about one of last year’s recipients. The deadline to apply is December 1, 2025. Learn more at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

Photo caption: Argyle Elementary was able to transform their courtyard into a learning garden with support from a KSB School Grant.

Environmental Education

Keep Smyrna Beautiful partners with local schools to bring environmental education to life! From beautification and grants to hands-on lessons like papermaking, water pollution demos, and tree plantings, students gain valuable, firsthand experience. Visit our website to learn more: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

Photo caption: KSB offers hands-on environmental education at the Smyrna Recycling Center and in classrooms.

Monthly Recycling Center Tours

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on the third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9am. The next tours are November 21 and December 19. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/environmental-education/

Save the Date: Bring One for the Chipper

Our annual Bring One for the Chipper event is back on Saturday, January 3, 2026.Keep your live tree out of the landfill by turning it into mulch! Additional details can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper/