Mableton to take up proposal for Tax Allocation District referendum at this week’s city council

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, October, 2025 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168. This meeting will be held in the COMOTION Room at the EpiCenter due to special events held in the ballroom.

The meeting will include a discussion of the Tax Allocation District legislation proposed by the city’s Economic Development Director Artie Jones. This would require state legislation and a referendum.



To read a description of Tax Allocation Districts and how they might be used in Mableton, follow this link.

There will be a work session at 5:15 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

City of Mableton, Georgia

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: October 22, 2025 at 5:15 PM

City Council Members

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Work Session Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(2)) Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(4) & (5)) Adjournment

Regular Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings

OZI-2025-007 – Applicant request to amend Cobb County zoning stipulations Z-50 of 2022 for site plan approval, architectural design approval, and approval of a convenience store with fuel sales as a use for outparcel – Community Development Director Michael Hughes REZ2025-004 – 6851 Queen Mill Rd (Tax Parcel 1804050240) Applicant seeking to rezone 4.0 acres from R-20 to R-15 for the development of seven (7) single-family detached homes – Community Development Director Michael Hughes

Deferred by the Planning Commission on October 9, 2025, to their November 6, 2025 hearing. This item will be deferred by the Mayor and Council to their November 12, 2025 Public Hearing. Presentations / Acknowledgments / Proclamations

Presentation of the Wellness Grant Check from Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Report on City Limit Signage – Sustainability, Waste & Beautification Director Emily Groth Appointments Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker (maximum 30 minutes total).

Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda

Approval to negotiate and execute, in substantial format, all stormwater maintenance agreements relating to Elan West/Brookwood Mixed Use located in Land Lots 922 and 923, 19th District Approval to negotiate and execute, in substantial format, all stormwater maintenance agreements relating to Seven Brew located in Land Lots 790 and 839, 19th District Approval to negotiate and execute, in substantial format, all stormwater maintenance agreements relating to Sawmill Creek located in Land Lots 087, 088, and 145, 18th District Approval of October 6, 2025 Work Session Minutes Approval of October 8, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business New Business Consideration and Approval of IT Policies – IT Director Frantz Francois Consideration and Approval of the City of Mableton Employee Handbook – Human Resources Director Jeanne Pope Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Adopting a City of Mableton Fleet Management Policy and for Other Lawful Purposes – Finance Director Karen Ellis Consideration and Approval of Resolution Requesting and Authorizing the City’s Local Legislative Delegation to Introduce Legislation at the Regular 2026 Session of the Georgia General Assembly Authorizing a Referendum Election for the City’s Exercise of Redevelopment and Other Powers – Economic Development Director Artie Jones Consideration and Approval of Recommendation for New Website Provider, Civic Plus, for Implementation, Content Management and Development, Hosting, Training, and Other Services – Communications Director Gregory Woods and IT Director Frantz Francois Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Updating the City of Mableton Special Regulatory Fee Schedule to Include Alcohol Server Permit and Special Regulatory Work Permit Identification Card Fees – Business License Supervisor Lamaya Edmon

Accessibility Notice:

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.

The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.